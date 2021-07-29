Claxton Bay fisherman gunned down while asleep

Express Daily Filler

A Claxton Bay fisherman was gunned down while he slept on Wednesday night.

Deosaran Basdeo, 57, also known as “Blacks”, was shot multiple times, and died at his house at Southern Main Road.

Basdeo’s wife and a 17-year-old grandson were in an adjoining room, but were not harmed.

Police said around 7.40 p.m. a man wearing a mask and dark clothing entered the house and held up the wife and grandson at gunpoint.

The armed man robbed them of cash, jewelry, a tablet device and a cellphone.

He then walked into an adjoining room where Basdeo was asleep and shot him.

The killer ran through a door and escaped. Officers of the Couva Police Station and Homicide Region III responded.

At Basdeo’s family home yesterday, his wife declined to be interviewed by the media.

The killing took the 2021 murder toll to 212, compared to 262 last year.

UNVACCINATED employees of the Trent Restaurant Group will be required to get a PCR test for Covid-19 at their own expense, every two weeks, when in-house dining resumes in the country.

A RETRIAL has been ordered for Marlon King, the man who was sentenced to death in 2012 after being found guilty of murdering his four-year-old stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo 15 years ago.

Before eating every meal, going to bed at night, and especially when there are rainy days, the son of missing Chaguanas retiree Sheriff Mohamed says a prayer and ponders where he is. 

