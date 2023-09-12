THE clean-up continued at the Williamsville Hindu Temple yesterday after it was vandalised over the weekend.
Secretary at the temple, Vashti Sookhoo, said prayers will be done tomorrow to purify the place of worship.
It was on Sunday morning that members of the temple discovered that the ventilation blocks at the side of the building were destroyed, tiles on the stage were broken, the burglar-proofing to a door removed, and the locks on a gate prised open.
The murtis were not damaged and nothing appeared to be stolen.
In an update, yesterday, Sookhoo said they were joined by the members of other temples in the area who provided them with encouragement and also assisted with the clean-up.
“We removed all the rubble from inside, the broken blocks, the broken tiles, and we used ply to cover where the ventilation blocks were. Also we would have had to board up the front entrance where the burglar-proof was completely removed.”
She said they tried their best to secure the community temple until further repairs could be done.
Sookhoo said the vandalism will not deter the members as they plan to continue their prayerful activities tomorrow and will also be carrying out their celebration of Ganesh Utsav from next week.
“On Wednesday, (tomorrow) we will purify back the place. There are things you can see with your eyes, then sometimes there are spiritual things that you may not be able to see, if they would have done anything.”
Sookhoo, a former councillor for the area and present councillor for Reform/Manahambre, said she provided the police with a statement on behalf of the organisation and an eyewitness was also expected to give a statement.
Residents saw two men and a woman enter the compound, on Saturday, and later heard pounding, but they assumed work was being done on the building.
Officers from Princes Town police station are continuing investigations into the incident.