Clean-up in Grande

Valencia East/Toco councillor Terry Rondon says CEPEP (Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme) crews returned to mopping-up operations at Sangre Grande and environs yesterday afternoon after rain started falling heavily.
Rondon continued to express hope that a disaster unit would be stationed at Toco.
In the aftermath of last Wednesday’s flooding, Rondon, Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, CEPEP and volunteers rendered assistance to Mission Village resident Resa Bishop after a gigantic chunk of earth crashed into a backroom, splitting it into two parts. They also assisted Errol Cox, brother of Social Development Minister Donna Cox, to clean rubble and debris from his home, after he suffered a landslide.
In a phone interview yesterday, Rondon said: “We had stopped working. But after the rains starting falling. The CEPEP crews went out again this afternoon. They are not taking any chances. It’s real water. I think we are bracing for more bad weather and more rainfall. We have to get more resources on standby.”
Rondon added: “I gave out about 20 hampers. I have about 25 again. Nice, big hampers from Trade Minister (Paula Gopee-Scoon). Some people ‘sucked salt’ during the bad weather. The hampers will help. A lot of people lost appliances. We are hoping to get some social service assistance for them.”
Rondon thanked everyone who had pitched in to help in the cleaning-up operations.
When contacted yesterday, Bishop said: “We haven’t gotten the water yet.
The (Fire Service) said they would give us the water. We don’t have water in the taps. We were able to clear the room now. We emptied the room entirely. We cut down the fruit trees. The children came home. We are sorting out stuff. They are looking for their toys.”
Bishop added: “We are having a rainy day. I am seeing a lot of water running off. The wall is still unsecured. It’s a big cavity. The possibility that the soil could re-enter the room. We are hoping it does not rain again.”
She also extended condolences to the family of Lopinot resident Theresa Lynch who was swept away in a raging river on Wednesday and died.