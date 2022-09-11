CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF

The State has scored a victory in the dispute with several Crown Point, Tobago, residents whose lands are to be acquired for the $1.2 billion ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project.
The High Court on Friday dismissed the residents’ applications for judicial review and an interim injunction to halt the acquisition process, clearing the way for the project to continue.
The residents, who live in Crompton Trace, Crown Point, identified as Zone D of the project, have been given a deadline of September 15 to vacate their properties.
While most of the properties earmarked for acquisition have already been acquired and the owners relocated, the project has been affected by stalled negotiations with residents who claim the State is attempting to displace them without proper compensation for their properties and proper alternative accommodations.
Last month, residents clashed with police as China Railway Construction employees moved to evict them, removing furniture and belongings from their homes.
The applications to halt the acquisition process were made to the High Court by seven residents: Horace Henry, Beverly Henry, Andre Anthony, Arlon Alexander, Owen Melville, Cole Percy and Daniel McDougal.
The applications named four respondents: the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the Attorney General of T&T, the Commissioner of State Lands and the National Infrastructural Development Company (Nidco).
In her ruling on Friday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo dismissed the applications against the AG, Commissioner of State Lands and Nidco, with no order as to costs.
The application against the THA was also dismissed, with Kangaloo ordering the THA to provide rental support to five of the seven applicants from funds paid to the court on their behalf by the Commissioner of State Lands.
The THA must also provide storage for six of the seven applicants for a period of six months, and assist in the breaking or removal of all structures from the properties. The THA has also been ordered to pay the residents cost of filing the applications.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert responded to the judgment on Twitter on Friday, saying:
“Today, the High Court dismissed the applications made by occupiers of lands needed for the construction of the new airport terminal in Tobago, including applications for an injunction. This clears the way for the State to continue with this important infrastructure project.”
The State had previously said it loses $5 million each month that the expansion project is delayed.
Farley: Humane movement needed
At a news conference on Thursday, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine said the THA was in support of a request by Crown Point residents for a six-month extension of their eviction notices, as it will allow the THA to use the opportunity to facilitate people being moved “in the most humane way”.
He said the matter was discussed extensively at the THA’s executive council meeting on Wednesday.
“I could tell you that the State agencies from out of Trinidad, they have not agreed with the six months. So it’s left to see what the court will decide (on Friday).
“But notwithstanding what the court will decide, there are some things that the executive council has decided that we will do in an effort to ensure that those who are affected will be treated in the most humane manner,” he stated.
Augustine said three housing units that were made available for residents in immediate need were expected to be ready for occupation yesterday.
He said the executive on Wednesday also decided to get some storage solutions for the affected.
“That too will facilitate an effortless flow for those as they eventually get to move,” Augustine stated.
He said the THA’s Division of Infrastructure was also working assiduously to complete works at developments at Cove and Shirvan to ensure they were ready for occupation by residents who have to move.
“Additionally, we are looking to see if we can construct, within the shortest possible time, 50 units that will help to alleviate that situation as a matter of emergency,” he said.
“Remember, the THA’s position has been consistent that we agree that we do need a new terminal.
“However, we feel strongly that the residents must be treated fairly. They must be compensated fairly, and they must be given sufficient time in which they can move,” August said.
He said some residents at Zone D had finally agreed to be compensated for their properties, while others who had not yet agreed were engaged in negotiations, as they felt what was being offered to them was insufficient.
“While all of that is happening, I wish to take this opportunity again to appeal to the Central Government and the ministers involved and the prime minister to ensure that we allow for the most humane movement of people,” Augustine said.