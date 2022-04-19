ARE you wondering why your favourite fruits such as orange, mandarin, grapefruit, lemon and lime, which are usually available in abundance at this time of the year, have suddenly decreased?
The Express sought to find why from local citrus farmers and the reasons given were numerous, including climate change, price increase of chemicals due to the Covid-19 pandemic, water issues, praedial larceny, and shortage of farming lands for production.
Speaking to the Express via phone recently, president of the Citrus Growers Association Felix Clarke said, “Climate change has affected the crops significantly. There is no citrus crop because there wasn’t any stress period. We had continuous rain throughout the year last year so there was no stress period for the plant to flower and fruit and, as a result of that, there was no heavy fruiting. Because of that, there is no citrus crop this year. Citrus crops really start in May and June. What normally happens, from February and March to June, you’re supposed to have the dry period and after that dry period in the May to June transition, you find the plants will start flowering and fruiting, but that never existed because we had rain throughout the year so that is a classic example of climate change.
“What citrus farmers are thinking, once you get dry season in April and May and you get the transition period which is May, June then you will get a reasonable crop. But if the dry period continues in the March month and April month, the situation will be the same as last year. This year all you got was 25 per cent of the crop,” he added.
Additionally, he said in the 1960s and early 1970s, the country had 17,700 acres of citrus cultivated.
At present, less than 2000 acres are cultivated.
When asked why the significant decrease in citrus production, he said over the years people “just left agriculture”.
This significant decline of farmers is another reason why there has been a decrease in citrus fruits available for sale at markets, he said.
Similarly, citrus nursery farmer Leonard DeGraff said, “The main reason is the change in weather patterns. Citrus fruits need a fairly long dry season. They need to be stretched out. This type of weather (rainy season) would have affected the crop last year.”
He added, though, there has been an increase in demand for citrus plants not only by farmers and agri-shops but also an increase in interest by homeowners who, during the pandemic, have been planting trees at home.
While this is a good thing, the mature trees have not gotten the dry period to bear adequate fruits, he said.
Many left agriculture
The plants that have been planted within the pandemic will take a minimum of two to three years before they bear any fruits, he added.
Though there is a decline in crops, there has been a huge demand for citrus especially since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As a result, some farmers said, with little supply and high demand, fruits such as oranges are now priced at four and five dollars for one.
When the Express visited the Arima Market recently, vendors said oranges were prices at $7 for one and three for $20.
However, the increase in prices of citrus fruits does not automatically mean an increase in profits for some small farmers.
Also speaking to the Express, citrus and cocoa farmer Martin Matthew explained that he believed small farmers have been having a difficult time benefiting from citrus for many years.
He said, “I don’t think it’s the pandemic to blame alone. Remember when Caroni (1975) Ltd was doing the citrus programme, those fruits were supposed to turn into juice. They were supposed to set up a juicer but that never happened. The small farmers then had to compete with the number of fruits being sold to the markets by the middleman. People are now really seeing the shortage of citrus, but this has been happening for years now. Many farmers just realise they were not benefiting from citrus, so they decided to give up their fields and try something else.”
Other farmers also told the Express that Covid restrictions affected them from farming.
Already troubled by limited market hours and customers struggling to afford the price increase, farmers said praedial larceny increased during the pandemic.
With farmers away from their farming lands, this opened the window for thieves to raid, taking both crops and machinery, they said.
When restrictions were amended and farmers were allowed to return to the farms and agri-shops were opened, they said they were then met with significant increases in material costs.
Pathogen problem
Items such as fertilisers and sprays for ants have seen an increase in prices since the pandemic.
Another farmer, Bobby Baboolal, said, “Every day the prices of things keep going up.”
According to some farmers, another reason for the decline in citrus fruits for sale is the scarcity in farming lands.
Some farmers told the Express that, since 2015, when the PNM government came into office, both the Marper farm in Manzanilla and the St Augustine nurseries located at Farm Road, Curepe, were no longer being cultivated.
They said the St Augustine Nurseries, which comprises 20 hectares of prime agricultural land cultivated with orchard-type fruit trees, minor fruits, ornamental trees and shrubs as well as herbs and spices, has now been converted to housing.
And the Marper farm, which was reactivated in September 2011 to produce and distribute citrus, coconut, mango, avocado and mixed fruits planting material to meet the demands of both farmers and citizens, has not been functioning for years either.
When the Express visited Farm Road, it was evident that the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) had constructed houses in the area.
However, in 2018, the Ministry of Housing and Urban development sought to debunk claims by farmers that citrus trees had been removed for housing.
Instead, fingers were pointed to a disease that led to the removal of the trees.
A statement by then-acting Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis stated, “The proposed North Grove site has not been utilised for agriculture for the past decade. At present, there are a few citrus trees on the site, but these are afflicted with the Citrus Greening disease—a disease caused by a vector-transmitted pathogen. In fact, the citrus on the Curepe site is believed to be the source for Citrus Greening in the country. Foreign experts have recommended the removal of the citrus trees and the shift to the propagation of citrus under controlled conditions.”