SOME residents of Lendore Village in Chaguanas have been calling for the longest while to have a clogged ravine, which has been the source of perennial flooding, cleared and maintained.
One resident, Pastor Patrick Roberts, told the Express that the northern part of the ravine, which flows between some of the properties on Jordan Trace and a few properties on the northern side of Southern Main Road, has been clogged due to indiscriminate dumping and overgrown grass.
“The dumping and the overgrown grass have created a bottleneck situation so whenever it rains heavily and the water comes down in large volumes, it spreads into people’s yards and creates no end of stress,” said Roberts.
Noting that the first time they experienced flooding was in 2015, Roberts said he and his relatives have been victims of flooding twice this year thus far.
“This one we experienced recently was the worse as the water rose to a level higher than it ever did in the past.”
He said a refrigerator, wardrobes, beds, a carpet and chest of drawers were just some of the many household items they lost due to instances of flooding.
“At the lowest level of the house we removed the carpet and replaced it with tiles but the water was so high the last time that another level of the house also flooded.”
He added that the yard of New Jerusalem Church of Jesus Christ, the church he officiates at and which sits next to his family home, was also flooded out.
Noting that the ravine needs to be cleared at least once a year, Roberts said he has been making representations to the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) with regard to the issue for more than a year now.
“The last time I spoke with them (CBC), which was about three weeks ago, I was told that the mini excavator they have was loaned to Couva and was yet to be returned.”
When contacted two Fridays ago, Chaguanas East Member of Parliament Vandana Mohit told the Express it’s an issue she’s familiar with.
“Every week I’ve been asking about that situation because I know the distress it is causing,” she said.
She said she would liaise with the CBC once again and provide some feedback, which she did.
“I was informed that there was no mechanical equipment available so I have requested in the interim for a manual team to go in as soon as possible,” Mohit added.
On Friday, attempts were made to get an update from Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed, but calls to his mobile phone went unanswered and a message sent via WhatsApp has not been responded to.
Yesterday, when Roberts was contacted, he said a crew from the borough visited the site on Thursday and Friday and they cleared the bush alongside the ravine but the clearing of the ravine itself has not been addressed.
“Without some piece of equipment this situation cannot be dealt with in the appropriate manner,” he stated.
Noting that the ravine flows through Enterprise and Badase Land as well, Roberts said a lot of people will be negatively affected by this issue.