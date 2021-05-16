Close ranks and fight Covid

Part II of an interview with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram on the Covid-19 crisis.
Part I was published in yesterday’s Sunday Express
Vaccination does not prevent Covid, so don’t be complacent.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram noted in an interview last Friday that some complacency has been reached in the population because the Government had begun its vaccination programme.
“I think the campaign, in my view, has gone very well so far. When we get our full supply, what we expect to do is expand to over 100-plus health centres to give the vaccine. We want to add on a few mass vaccinations sites, so we should be able to expand considerably the number of vaccines we give in any one given day,” he said.
The Health Ministry has set itself a year-end target for 980,000 to one million people being vaccinated to reach to herd immunity. And noting there is hesitancy to the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine, 100,000 doses of which are supposed to arrive in T&T this week, Parasram said the ministry has stood on the principle of World Health Organisation (WHO) approval.
“The WHO would have been privy to data that we were not, meaning that they would have done site visits to every plant that is manufacturing a particular vaccine that applies to the WHO. They would have looked at all the technical data that would have been provided and they asked for more as well. You would have seen with Sinopharm that it was supposed to be given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) at the end of April, but it was actually delayed a couple of days because they had asked for clarification on data, which they got.
“Once a vaccine is approved for EUA means it joins the COVAX facility, which is a mechanism for distribution to the world through PAHO. So, they have to be assured of, one, the safety and, two, the efficacy of the vaccine before they grant EUA. For Sinopharm, in particular, that vaccine has been utilised in 52 countries around the world and upwards of 60 million doses have been given already,” he said.
Advantages of Sinopharm
Identifying another advantage of the Sinopharm vaccine, Parasram said the first and second doses are given very close together (21-28 days), which allows for a quicker vaccination of the population.
“You can actually give your population two doses within the space of a month, which is a very good benefit. It is really something that is very well tailored to give it a mass vaccination programme,” he said.
He noted that while the main point of acquiring vaccines was COVAX, there were bilateral talks with individual companies since October 1, 2020 as well as potential supply from the African Medical Council.
“I think the best bet is really to try to get as many of our people vaccinated as quickly as we can and hold our public health measures until we are comfortable that they have been achieved. And then we can go one day at a time afterwards and see what happens. But I think that’s the best we can do at this point in time, but we really need the support of the public and the solidarity of everyone to come together to continue with the public health measures, and accept the vaccine when it is offered to them,” he said.
Misinformation on virus
For now, Parasram wants the country to unify to fight the virus and the variant.
Observing that discord is not unique to T&T, he said:
“There are people that think that Covid is not real, still, in 2021. Having all those views, people having social media at their fingertips being able to spread misinformation and disinformation very quickly and having a naturally polarised society- we are polarised based on race and religion and other factors, you know, brings different points of view. It is difficult from a mass media sort of platform to target specific groups, in terms of the way you want to communicate something about a particular disease.
“We have tried quite a lot from the press conference point of view, but again that’s only one part of the communication strategy. And I think the media, the mainstream media, has a lot to do with the way the pandemic has been depicted over the time that we have had it in Trinidad and around the world.
“So, that there’s divergent views, like with everything else. People with strong views about even at the beginning, whether we should have the borders closed, we should have it open. Are we doing enough testing, for example. So those kinds of things have been difficult to deal with and trying to move forward with getting everybody to follow the public health guidelines.”
He added that this was needed “from the beginning, but more so I think this is our most difficult fight. So, without getting everyone on board at this point in time and the way the way this variant is probably behaving. We are seeing that is very pervasive in terms of a virus, so any little space that is given to spread it will take the opportunity to spread”.
Parasram said a larger proportion of the population is needed to play their individual roles to get the virus under control than would have been needed maybe last year. “We needed a larger proportion of the population to really adhere to get this particular situation under control, and therefore we really need solidarity, private, public sector. We need everyone to stand together at this point in time,” he said.