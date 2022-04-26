The Tobago arm of the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) has come to the rescue of several Tobago schools by delivering furniture.
There has been a shortage of furniture at a number of schools across Tobago and the demand is being addressed by the Divisions of Education and Infrastructure.
URP’s furniture workshop has been fulfilling orders to principals. Recently, URP Tobago delivered 158 desks to the Signal Secondary School and is currently repairing 80 for this school. In addition, the Scarborough RC School reopened on Monday.
Education Secretary Zorisha Hackett yesterday expressed her satisfaction with the completion of priority infrastructural upgrades, which will now allow pupils and teachers to return safely to the school’s compound.
“I also acknowledge the dedication and commitment of the contractors and members of staff of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), who ensured that all repairs were completed within the proposed timeframe,” Hackett said.
Pupils of the Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School also returned to classes.
Since a release from the Division of Education last week, there has been back and forth, claims and counter claims from the chairman of the board of the school, Pastor Glenroy Frank, citing fights at the school, bulbs to be changed and air-conditioned units to be operationalised.
Teachers walked off the job last week, resulting in the closure of the school due to a lack of supervision. Pastor Frank has said the just over a million dollars allocated to the school on a yearly basis by the Division of Education was not enough. Work continued at the school last weekend geared towards yesterday’s reopening.