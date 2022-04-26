THE man who is suspected of shooting PC Clarence Gilkes to death at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, is prepared to surrender himself to police.

But at the same time, the 29-year-old suspect is fearful of being brutalised by officers and slapped with a charge for an offence he said he did not commit.

Until a proper and thorough autopsy is carried out on the body of Gilkes and the findings handed over to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA), Jehlano Romney said he will remain hesitant of handing himself over to detectives.