Closing St Ann’s no easy task

THE 117-year-old St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital is earmarked to be decommissioned, but not any time soon, however. And while the Government, through Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, maintains this intended move is not a knee-jerk reaction, the hospital has in the past been the subject of allegations of ill treatment, several criminal investigations and been under scrutiny with one commission of enquiry.
Deyalsingh spoke about decommissioning St Ann’s on the heels of the T&T Police Service raid weeks ago on the compound of Transformed Life Ministry Rehabilitation Centre (TLM), on the Eastern Main Road, Arouca.