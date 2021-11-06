CMO confirms Covid outbreak at Hochoy Home

Dr Roshan Parasram

 Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram has confirmed an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Lady Hochoy Home in Cocorite, with a number of residents and staff testing positive for the virus.

Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, Parasram said a total of 14 residents and nine staff members at the home had contracted Covid-19.

However, he said the cases are not severe. “There has been no hospitalisation. There are only two individuals with mild fever at this time, the rest of the persons are asymptomatic. The reason we found out they were positive was not that they had symptoms.

“In settings like that, there’s transmission of communicable disease very easily from one person to the next. So, we would have tested the entire home, and that’s how we picked up the asymptomatic positives in that particular group,” he said.

Parasram said there are 68 residents at the home, and 47 have been vaccinated—a vaccination rate of 69 per cent.

He said the high vaccination rate would have helped to prevent hospitalisation and decrease the symptoms experienced by those infected.

An official at the home declined to comment when contacted yesterday.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the outbreak at the home demonstrates the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The promise of vaccination is not that it is a silver bullet to cure you of everything. What it will do, and the promise which is being borne out in Lady Hochoy, is that even if you contract (Covid-19), you don’t get severe disease,” he said.

“You don’t go into hospitals. The promise of vaccination is that it will save your life most likely and prevent you from going into the ICU...”

Deyalsingh, however, said vaccinated people must still practise social distancing, washing of hands and wearing of masks.

