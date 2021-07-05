CMO: No evidence of Delta in T&T

THE Ministry of Health has not received evidence or notification of the presence of the “Delta” variant of the Covid-19 virus locally, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said yesterday.
Addressing questions during the ministry’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, Parasram noted that gene sequencing of the local test samples of the virus are being done by The University of the West Indies under Professor of Molecular Genetics and Virology, Dr Christine Carrington.
He had been asked whether the ministry had been notified that the dreaded Delta variant had landed locally via two Indian nationals who arrived on a private jet and subsequently tested positive.
Parasram said the ministry has so far “not received any sequencing that was positive for the Delta variant”.
India is currently battling a surge in infections and death due to the explosion of the mega-infectious Delta variant.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley stated at a news conference last Saturday that Trinidad and Tobago remains on track to re-open its border by July 17, 2021, with strict protocols in place against Covid-19.
Parasram noted these protocols when asked whether the ministry’s medical team was comfortable with the plan to re-open, given the presence of the Delta variant in the region.
He reiterated that T&T nationals entering the country will be made to complete a 14-day quarantine unless fully-vaccinated and Covid-19 negative, according to a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test completed within the previous 72 hours.
Covid-19 vaccines achieve full efficacy in two weeks and an individual must have had both doses where the vaccine is given.
“The definition we are using for a fully vaccinated person is having your two shots, or one shot as in the case of Johnson and Johnson, waiting two weeks after that, and then you’re considered immunised,” Parasram said.
Unvaccinated nationals must produce a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours and must go into state-supervised quarantine for 14 days, at personal expense.
Unvaccinated non-nationals will, simply, not be allowed in, Parasram emphasised.
Vaccination status “will be looked at before you’re even allowed to board the plane, so once you’re below that 14 days you would not be considered as being fully vaccinated and therefore you wouldn’t meet the criteria for entry into the fully vaccinated stream”, the CMO said.
“If you’re a national you would then have to go to the unvaccinated stream,” he said.
Those testing positive will be sent immediately to the parallel healthcare system.
The Ministry of Health is expected to upload full details of the border protocols on its website today, or later this week.
Can’t predict deaths
Parasram could not say what the Covid-19 death toll may look like at the end of the next three months—or the end of the year—but said the ministry’s goal is to bring the numbers down.
The CMO said T&T’s fatality rate has been hovering between 1.7 and 2.5 per cent and as the authorities have stated, the rate usually equates to the number of deaths.
The death toll is impacted, as well, by the type of person being infected, that is, age and comorbidity status.
Parasram gave, as an example, that the death rate among a group of 1,000 infected people over the age of 80 years would be higher than the same number in the 20-30 year age group.
He said research in Latin America had pointed to a mortality rate in excess of 56 per cent among Covid-19 patients 80 years old and over.
“It depends on a lot of factors and I don’t think we would want to predict at this time,” Parasram said.
“What we are trying to do is to get the total numbers down, as quickly as we can to the lowest possible numbers, using the public health measures as well as the immunisation strategy.”
Immunity naivety
Parasram responded to a question that autopsies were not being conducted on deceased people who were Covid-19 positive, saying this was established early in the pandemic through consultation at the time with the country’s pathologist.
The policy aims to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spread to those who would be involved in the procedure, he said.
As for cause of death in the case of “Covid-19-related deaths”, the CMO said once a deceased person is Covid-19-positive at the time of death, that status is listed on their death certificate.
Covid-19 would be listed as the cause or a contributing factor on the death certificate, he said.
“So you have to have had a Covid-19-positive test at that point in time,” he said.
Parasram said the majority of the population was still “naive” in the context of immunity from naturally-acquired infection.
He noted that of the country’s population of 1.4 million, some 33,555 people had been infected, “so you really only have 97 per cent that are naive without immunisation”.
Recalling the Government’s public vaccination efforts, he said it is expected there will be a decrease in the death toll as immunisation increases.
Blood clots being managed
He noted increased public movement as of yesterday, with the re-opening of the construction sector but also that close to 50 per cent of that sector had had its first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
It usually takes some 20 per cent of a population being vaccinated for the effects to be seen on the overall infection rate, he said.
The CMO also gave an update on a third local case of a person having suffered a possible blood clot after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
He said the ministry’s haematologist, Dr Kenneth Charles, has been liaising with the case and the person’s immediate clinical leads and had indicated that the clinical criteria being used “has kept them in a clinically stable position”.
Parasram said he believed that “the persons are at home at this time, not in hospital and are doing fairly well” in terms of the syndrome and are also being guided and clinically managed.