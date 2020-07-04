“NO mask, no service” has been the policy adopted by many businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
But on August 10, the refrain will change to “no mask, no vote”.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram yesterday said all voters will be required to wear a mask or face shield before being allowed into polling stations to cast their ballots.
And public health measures will be strictly enforced on polling day to protect voters from the Covid-19 virus.
Parasram was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference yesterday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the election date on Friday.
Questioned on the public health guidelines in preparation for the election, Parasram said the electoral process already includes some aspect of physical distancing.
“When you go to a polling station to actually vote, there is social distancing that is applied even before this public health measure. You can’t be a certain distance away from the person in front of you. That already exists.
“There’s supposed to be no congregation in the vicinity, that exists as well. I don’t see it being completely different from what has happened in the past.”
However, other measures like washing of hands and wearing of masks will be new requirements.
“The key premises are social distancing as you go in, masks or face shields should be worn at all times by both persons coming into the centre as well as persons working in the centre throughout the course of the day, there should be sanitisation or washing of the hands before entering the centre and sanitising before and after of the ballot stamp.”
Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) staff will be on hand to ensure people wash their hands before entry.
Parasram said he did not expect the new requirements to result in delays.
“There’s a further emphasis on hand-washing, sanitising, face shields and masks, which would not have been there in the past. But I don’t think it will add to the time that it takes to have the voting being done. I don’t think it could impede anything in any way.”
He said the ministry is working closely with the EBC to develop the guidelines for election day, and these guidelines will be published shortly.
On Tuesday, a mock polling station will be set up to test the process.
“On Tuesday in the afternoon, there will be a mock polling station set up by the EBC to ensure that the guidelines are rolled out in the way that we would like them to be. Once that goes successfully, we would publish the guidelines to the population.”
Quarantine voting
As for people who may be in quarantine come election day, they will be allowed to vote, Parasram assured.
It will require a special process and ballots will have to be sanitised before going in for counting.
“There are a few persons who would have been in quarantine that would have had to sign personal documents, for instance, pension, while they were in quarantine.
“How we manage that is, we have something called a hot zone and a cold zone. There’s a way that we treat the actual piece of paper, taking it from the hot zone to the cold zone. We have them sign or stamp the necessary paper.
“This will be a function of County Medical Officer of Health overseeing the particular quarantine stations or stations that the persons have to vote from within.
“We will get those things operationalised, but the process has been used before. It’s just a matter of ensuring that the actual ballot is properly sanitised before it goes in for counting.”
Concerns were raised about the potential for electoral ink to become contaminated, as voters traditionally are required to dip their finger into the same container of ink.
A member of the public claimed she observed a man urinating outside a polling station during the last election before proceeding to vote and dip his unwashed finger into the ink.
Communications Minister Donna Cox said this was a concern she also shared.
Parasram, however, said once hand washing is done, this posed little risk.
“I think the critical part of it is that we would have witnessed hand washing as you enter the polling station. It has to be witnessed by an officer from the EBC, whether hand washing or hand sanitising. And of course, having the electoral stamp being sanitised before and after.
“When we do our mock on Tuesday, we will look at the ink in particular and the application. If there are any changes based on what we see, we can make further recommendations.”
No massive rallies
One important aspect of the election season will be noticeably missing this time around—pre-election rallies.
Massive campaign rallies will likely not be allowed, as the regulations currently allow congregating of no more than 25 people.
Parasram said large crowds carry the potential for the virus to be spread, as has happened in other countries.
While the 25-person limit may be reviewed, he said political rallies will not be a factor in the decision making.
“The decision would be made based on the status of the health of the population,” Parasram said.
“We know what can be the effect of congregating in that large number, and we are very cautious with how we make decisions relating to it.”
Also speaking at the conference, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the Government will not be pressured into reopening the country’s borders, as Covid-19 is still a threat.
“The World Health Organisation (WHO) sent out a very sobering report yesterday which basically said that the world should focus on the first wave of the virus.
“What WHO is saying is that we are now in the second peak of the first wave. This runs maybe counter to what many countries were saying—that we were in the second wave or third wave,” he said.
“If we lose the pluck now by giving into all these pressures and we have uncontrolled community spread—that is why we took the decision last week when we saw the behaviour in bars and pubs, to roll back that, because we have a country to protect.”