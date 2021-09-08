Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram says there is no need to change the protocols for entry into Trinidad and Tobago, as the current measures have been successful in reducing imported Covid-19 cases.
This as he noted yesterday that only two out of 14,222 fully vaccinated people who entered Trinidad and Tobago since the reopening of the country’s borders on July 17 had tested positive for Covid-19.
Currently, fully vaccinated people are not required to go into quarantine when they arrive in the country.
Both of the vaccinated people who tested positive were confirmed to have the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.
But despite not being immediately quarantined upon entry, Parasram said there was minimal risk to the population, as contact tracing protocols were followed to prevent any further spread of the variant.
Speaking during yesterday’s virtual news conference, the CMO noted that one of the people had provided a negative PCR test taken within the required 72 hours prior to arrival, but developed symptoms a few days later.
The person took it upon himself to get tested and was treated as a suspected variant of concern and placed in isolation, Parasram said.
It was later confirmed through testing that he had the Delta variant.
Parasram said the person’s action to isolate and get tested was a “best-case scenario”, as the ministry is relying on people to be responsible and play their part in stopping the spread of the virus.
The other person was linked to the oil and gas sector, he disclosed.
“The oil and gas sector, they still have some element of quarantine with persons going on rigs. The other person would have (fallen) into that category, so he would have been tested as part of that whole network and picked up as positive and sequencing would have been done later.”
He said contacts of that person were all identified.
“In that scenario it was a finite group of people, they were all primary contacts, they were all quarantined, they were all tested and they were all negative.”
The CMO said the entry protocols do not need to be changed based on those two cases.
“They would have had a negative PCR prior to coming in, which we have learned over the course of the pandemic significantly reduces your risk, even when you come in, of having Covid-19 or developing later on. We have seen a substantial decrease in the number of positives we are picking up once we had that policy introduced a few months ago.”
Prior to the policy being introduced, he said as many as ten per cent of repatriated people were testing positive for Covid-19.
This has now been reduced to less than one per cent overall, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.
“So, 99.986 per cent of them did not develop Covid upon entry in the country,” Parasram said.
He said the ministry will continue its surveillance for imported cases, as well as for any variants of concern, including the new Mu variant.
Pfizer side effect rare
Parasram also sought to allay fears of the Pfizer vaccine for children, following a report that a 17-year-old boy had developed pericarditis after receiving his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine currently approved for children aged 12 and over.
The teen’s father told the Express his son experienced chest pains after getting the first dose and was taken to hospital, where they were told he likely had pericarditis.
Questioned on the issue yesterday, Parasram said pericarditis, myocarditis and allergic reactions are among the side effects people may experience with the Pfizer vaccine.
But he said the case was a very mild one and very rare.
“We have given upwards of 31,959 vaccines so far to that particular age group,” he said. “We estimate those sort of side effects to be anywhere between two in a million to 30 in a million in terms of a wide range that (World Health Organisation) has given.”
He said parents are counselled at the various vaccination sites about the rare and common side effects, and are advised that a second dose should not be given to the child if they experienced a severe reaction to the first dose.