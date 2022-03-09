Coast Guard crew grounded

The Coast Guard interceptor crew involved in the incident with a Grenadian vessel has been removed from seagoing duties until the conclusion of the investigations into the matter.
So said National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, as he responded to an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate yesterday.
The crew on the Grenadian vessel Rainia claimed they were beaten, treated with hostility and threatened by the Coast Guard members during a routine check last week Wednesday.
Hinds also said the assistance of an independent investigatory body from the Defence Force had been sought to carry out an in-depth investigation.
“Thus far this team has contacted the investigators from Grenada so that arrangements can be made to interview the crew members. The team is still awaiting the required information from Grenada regarding those interviews.
“The local arm of the investigation is continuing. However, preliminary interviews have been conducted with the Coast Guard personnel who were involved. Based on these initial interviews, a second round of questioning is to be undertaken with other personnel who may have pertinent information in relation to this matter,” Hinds stated.
He added that the Coast Guard was also standing by to assist the Police Service if called upon, with their (TTPS) own investigations into this event.
Mark asked when the Grenada investigators were contacted, and Hinds said he could not respond with any specificity, but that “contact has been made and the Coast Guard is awaiting feedback in that regard”.
Mark asked whether Hinds was aware that the captain of the crew had said up to “yesterday evening on television” (Monday night) there had been no contact. Hinds said he did not see the report, and reiterated that communication was made and feedback was being awaited.
Consistent decline in
serious crimes
Meanwhile, in response to another question, Hinds said the number of serious crimes has declined steadily between 2019 and 2021, based on data received from the TTPS’ Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA).
The number of serious reported crimes for the period January to November 2019 was 12,306; between January to November 2020 — 9,787; between January and November 2021 — 9,367, he said. Hinds said Mark’s assumption that there had been a rise in serious crimes was “flawed”.
He said up to Monday the number of firearms retrieved for this year was 96, and he was sure the number had risen yesterday.
“The nation can look forward to a very active retrieval programme,” he said. He added in response to a question from Mark, that port surveillance, which is one of the “loopholes” for the entry of illegal firearms, was being increased. He said specific focus was being placed on legal ports and other ports and on border security in general.
Nevertheless, the minister noted that crime continued to be a major issue facing the people of T&T and, accordingly, the TTPS continued to strategise and review its anti-crime policies, with the aim of implementing contemporary and proactive strategies to assist in the deterrence and suppression of criminal activities, in an effort to reduce the number of serious reported crimes, including murders.
Some of the strategies included:
1. targeted efforts at the retrieval of illegal firearms, and ammunition and vigorously prosecuting firearms offenders in the courts;
2. focusing on the seizure of illegal drugs as well as conducting financial investigations into the proceeds of these crimes;
3. targeting illegal gambling and the proceeds thereof, as well as money-laundering and other financial crimes;
4. targeting murder suspects and other priority offenders involved in serious crimes such as woundings and shootings;
5. use of intelligence-led policing geared towards targeting gang members;
6. use of roving roadblocks and targeted patrols in hot-spot areas;
7. engagement of inter-agency intelligence and data sharing as well as intelligence-driven exercises in order to aggressively execute arrest warrants and apprehend alleged offenders;
8. building collaborative relationship with local, regional and international partners;
9. continuous training of officers in evidence-based enforcement and prevention strategies in order to enhance the detection and deterrence rates for murder;
10. use of technology to engage the public, such as the TTPS app.