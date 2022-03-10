Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited issued a press statement today “reinforcing” that the decision to prevent further entry by LMCS divers into the 30” pipeline during the search and rescue exercise two weeks ago was made by Paria and supported by the TT Coast guard and other external experts
Paria said it welcomes the Government’s decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry “and looks forward to presenting the facts on the incident which took place on (February 25) involving five divers at Paria’s facility in Pointe-a-Pierre.
Paria said that OSH is currently conducting its own investigation into the incident “and Paria is fully committed to making available all relevant documents and information to the investigating team, and we look forward to the completion of the investigation.”