Coast Guard trio charged

THREE Coast Guard officers have been charged with the murder of Maraval resident Teddy Sylvester.
The three men had the capital charge laid against them after homicide detectives received the go-ahead from Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, on Monday night.
The three made a virtual appearance before Magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor in the Port of Spain Court and were remanded into custody until February 23, when they will reappear in court, the Police Service said in a statement yesterday.
Charged with the offence are Kayden Boucaud, able-bodied seaman, of St Ann’s Road, Port of Spain, Elijah Julien, also an able-bodied seaman, of North Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick, Barataria, and Emmarson Pardassie, writer, of L’anse Mitan Road, Carenage.
At their appearance they were not called upon to plead as the charge was laid indictably.
The men were arrested last Wednesday after Region I homicide detectives continued to carry out investigations into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Sylvester, 34.
He was allegedly kidnapped on January 9, at Cameron Road, Maraval, and four days later his body was found at Cadet Road, Cameron Hill, Petit Valley.
The investigation was supervised by acting ASP Simon, Insps Lynch and Mongroo along with Sgt Ramsumair, all of the HBI Region One, with assistance from ASP Ramdass, Insp Stewart of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard and Insp Grant along with officers attached to the Western Division Task Force.