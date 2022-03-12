COAST GUARD UNDER FIRE

THE Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) has been given one week within which to provide specific pieces of information relative to an incident at sea earlier this month, in which seven Grenadian nationals and one Trinidad and Tobago national were allegedly assaulted by Coast Guard officers.
That deadline was given yesterday to head of the Coast Guard Air Commodore Daryl Daniel by attorneys representing the eight men. They warned that if the requested information was not forthcoming by next Friday, then High Court proceedings would be filed.
In a letter, attorneys Om Lalla, Dereck Balliram and Derek Ali said the Coast Guard officers acted illegally, disproportionate, unwarranted, and not only did their actions “contravene the laws of Trinidad and Tobago but contravened the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas”.
On the morning of March 2, the eight men were on board the MV Raynier J, an 85-foot cargo vessel in the vicinity of the Bocas, when it was boarded by members of the TTCG who allegedly began threatening and beating the crew members.
It has since been revealed by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that the officers who were involved in the incident have been removed from seagoing duties, pending the outcome of an investigation.
What was shocking, the letter stated, was that the vessel was flying the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines, has been trading with this country since 2016, and never once in the past had such an incident occurred.
Threats and
abusive language
Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the attorneys said the MV Raynier J would deliver cargo to this country 48 times per year. Since 2019, this had been reduced to 24 times per year.
The letter stated that on every voyage, including the one on March 2, the vessel’s agent would issue advanced notice to the Port Authority, indicating the expected time of arrival.
Around 4.30 a.m., that day, the attorneys said upon spotting the MV Raynier J, instead of making radio contact with the vessel, the officers instead manoeuvred their craft alongside it, and ordered it to stop.
After doing so and without warning “a black-masked officer boarded the MV Raynier J with a high-powered firearm drawn at my clients, threatening and hurling obscene abuses at them.
“My clients were traumatised and feared for their lives and safety by the threatening actions and obscene utterances by the officer. A crew member, Mr Avika Augustine, asked the officer to be careful with how the gun was being pointed and referred to the recent incident of the shooting death of the young Venezuelan boy by members of the TTCG. However, this caused the officer to become more hostile and aggressive towards my client,” the letter stated.
The captain of the vessel was ordered to take it to the Coast Guard headquarters at Staubles Bay. Appearing to be unsatisfied with the captain’s attempts to do so, the letter stated the officer threatened to shoot him.
When the vessel arrived at the location, the TTCG officer allegedly threw the captain onto the jetty and began physically assaulting him.
“Then he ordered Mr Avika Augustine to get down onto the jetty. Mr Augustine complied and was immediately subjected to a severe beating by that officer and another.
“The crew was ordered to kneel on the floor of the jetty where they were further threatened and verbally abused at gunpoint. They were not given any reason for their arrest and detention. The vessel’s papers were examined and the vessel was searched. Nothing incriminating or illegal was found,” the letter stated.
Deeply disturbing
The letter went on to add that an unidentified officer later approached and ordered the release of the crew members and the vessel. They were never charged for any offence.
Augustine was so severely injured that he had to be hospitalised at Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment. He suffered broken facial bones and blunt force trauma to the face and head, the letter stated.
“During the incident the officers made comments that clearly indicated that they were empowered by law to treat non-nationals in any way they wished without any recourse.
“It is deeply disturbing that the TTCG was apparently unable to identify a trading vessel which displayed the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines and makes frequent journeys from Trinidad to Grenada.
“Vessels have operated between Trinidad and Tobago and Grenada for over 50 years, free from incident as have many other maritime individuals and companies from other parts of the world,” the letter stated.
In the circumstances, the attorneys said they were requesting the log entry and or any statements and/or reports pertaining to the incident; the names and rank of each officer involved; the name of the commanding officer who authorised the search; the nature and extent of the threat the officers said they faced and any and all policies and/or procedures of the Coast Guard applicable to the situation.