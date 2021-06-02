The Ministry of National Security says two Cape Class Coast Guard vessels, the TTS PORT OF SPAIN (CG41) and TTS SCARBOROUGH (CG42), departed the Port of Henderson, Western Australia on Tuesday, transported via heavy lift ship, the BBC RUSHMORE.
The vessels, built by Australian shipbuilder Austal Ships Pty Ltd. (Austal), are expected to arrive in Trinidad and Tobago in six to eight weeks, depending on weather conditions along the route.
Upon the BBC RUSHMORE’s arrival to Trinidad and Tobago, the two Patrol Vessels will be offloaded by crane and officially handed over to the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG).
Austal officials will then conduct intense training with the TTCG in preparation for the vessels to join the Coast Guard fleet.
The vessels are fifty-eight metres in length and have been built with specifications to suit our TTCG’s unique requirements.
This addition will strengthen the capabilities of the TTCG in conducting a wide range of operational activities including border security; search and rescue; protection of critical energy infrastructure; as well as counter trafficking and will further secure this country’s borders.