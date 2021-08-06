Coco Reef closes doors

The sister island of Tobago continues to face economic woes from the Covid-19 lockdown measures, which have forced the Coco Reef Resort and Spa to temporarily shut its doors.
President of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association Christian James said yesterday a number of other hotels such as the Grafton Beach Resort and its sister property, Le Grand Courlan Spa Resort, have also temporarily closed operations, as well as small hotels.
“There is no real sustainable economic activity at the moment in Tobago,” he said to the Express by phone.
“At the moment, we have no confirmed international airlift to Tobago, and with only three flights on the air bridge, it’s unlikely that we can create any occupancy that’s sustainable. It is a concern as people have no money, but it’s just the fact at the moment with the lock down the way it is. Many small hotels have also decided to shut their doors as well,” he added.
In a release dated August 5 Coco Reef and Spa owner John Jefferis said while associates have remained employed during the past 18 months, the current levels of staffing and employment cannot continue as it has during the pandemic.
“The uncertainty of beach closures, curfews and restricted travel has proven to be too much to allow for continued operations. Staffing will be reduced to maintain security of this island jewel. Reopening will be anticipated and planned for as travel resumes, as vaccinations increase and as new hospitality initiatives and protocols are embraced and implemented,” he said.
Jefferis noted it is a new world of travel and hospitality and a well-planned tourism effort is required to bring Tobago back to its pristine island destination image.
“Coco Reef Resort Tobago welcomes sensitivity to all tourism facets and a multipronged approach to increasing airlift, reducing barriers and lifting the quality of services in our beloved Tobago. Coco Reef Resort and Spa looks forward to reopening at a date yet to be determined,” he said.