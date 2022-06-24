CoE CHAIRMAN RESIGNS

Sir Dennis Morrison QC has resigned from the Commission of Enquiry into the diving tragedy at Paria “for personal reasons”.
This was announced by Energy Minister Stuart Young at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Young said Cabinet yesterday approved Morrison’s replacement with Jamaican-born QC Jerome Lynch, who has practised in the UK, Bermuda and the Caribbean.
Young said Morrison did not expand on the “personal reasons” which led to his resignation and thanked him for initially accepting the task to chair the CoE.
Young said a lot of work had been going on with the two Commissioners (Morrison and Gregory Wilson) and Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC and his team.
Young said one of the discussions he had with Lynch that is the CoE would be able to stick to the original time table that was set out when Morrison was chairman, which is the commencement of procedural hearings in the month of August.
“That is still on track... Mr Lynch is going to get here and be sworn in in the shortest possible time... I am actually aiming for next week... and they (the members of the CoE) are not going to break stride.
“I have been in constant contact with Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj as well as Mr Gregory Wilson (the second Commissioner) who have given the assurance that they continue to do the work.
“The Secretariat is being set up. And Mr Lynch understands the task and is very much up for it,” Young said.
He said he expected Lynch, Wilson and Maharaj to speak to the population in a short time about their intention in keeping the timetable.
Background
The CoE, into the circumstances which led to the deaths of four employees of LMCS at Paria Fuel Trading berthing facilities on February 25, was announced on March 10.
The deaths of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Kazim Ali and Yusuf Henry, who were conducting maintenance work on an undersea Paria pipeline when they were sucked in, shook the country as it remained unclear what exactly happened, why there was a delay in executing rescue operations, and who was culpable.
On February 28, Young announced an independent investigation but the Government’s attempt to establish a five-member investigative panel collapsed in the face of criticisms from the Opposition and others about the independence of the team.
Government then moved to the establishment of a CoE and Morrison was announced as the chairman.
Morrison along with subsea specialist Gregory Wilson received their instruments of appointment on April 21 from President Paula-Mae Weekes.
As late as June 8, Attorney General Reginald Armour SC, responding to a motion filed by Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate calling on Government to provide reasons for the delay in the start of the enquiry, said chairman Morrison was “a gentleman who was one of the most respected judges produced by the Commonwealth Caribbean” who “will bring justice to the subject of the enquiry in his deliberate judgment”.
Armour said the Commissioners were at the pre-hearing stage during which the relevant evidence was being identified and relevant witness statements being prepared.
This stage is the “lifeblood of the Commissioner of Enquiry”, Armour said, quoting statements made earlier by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
He said the CoE would then move to the evidential stage at which time witnesses would be called to give evidence.
He added it was proposed that the procedural hearing would take place in August 2022, after which an announcement would be made by the Commissioners as to the proposed commencement date of the evidential stage of the enquiry.
Asked for comment yesterday, Maharaj, counsel to the CoE, said: “There is no setback. If Sir Dennis Morrison had to withdraw for personal reasons, it is better that he withdraws at this stage.
“We are still at the preliminary stage which means that there is no harm done and we can carry on. We are sorry to lose him (Morrison) but he has been replaced with another distinguished jurist in the person of Mr Jerome Lynch.”
Background on Lynch QC
The lynchqc.com website states this of the professional fees of QC Jerome Lynch: “In general my rates are dependent on the country from which I have been instructed. As a guide in Bermuda my fees are between US$650 and US$850 per hour and in the UK between 500 pounds and 750 pounds per hour but ultimately as negotiated by my clerks.”
On his Twitter profile he describes himself as a “Queen’s Counsel, Barrister, Sometime TV presenter, Skier, Climber, Wine lover, Dancer but not necessarily in that order.”
Lynch was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1983 and took silk in 2000. He was also called to the Bar in Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands.
According to information on the Trott&Duncan website where he works as a litigator, Lynch has nearly four decades of experience in Bermuda, the UK and the Caribbean and specialises in corruption, fraud, money laundering and regulatory issues, as well as criminal asset tracing and confiscation.
“His work on the civil side includes judicial review pertaining to criminal matters, extradition, public law issues and advisory work, with clients including the Government, unions and corporations,” the website stated.
“Jerome’s charisma and commanding presences translate seamlessly from the courtroom to the screen, where he has been involved in several television shows in the UK, including Channel 4’s Nothing But the Truth and Crime Team.
“Jerome also appeared as a TV judge on the People’s Court for ITV and has contributed as a legal affairs commentator to news broadcasters including the BBC and Sky (News).
He has been registered as a senior trainer by Lincoln’s Inn and regularly lectures around the globe on advocacy and ethics,” the website stated.
Among his interesting cases were the blackmail of a senior member of the Royal Family; appearing for the former premier Dr Ewart Brown in the recent Commission of Enquiry, and in the Turks and Caicos Islands, for Allister (Piper) Hanchell, former minister for Natural Resources on charges of corruption, bribery and money laundering.
“Never shy to speak out against injustice or the failure of the State to act, he has spoken publicly on a wide range of issues... most recently in Bermuda on overzealous policing in the context of the right to political demonstrations and in Turks and Caicos on the failure of the Criminal Legal System,” the website stated.
The son of a Swiss mother and Jamaican father, he started out working as a salesman, selling a number of things including bulbs, encyclopedias, advertising space and insurance, before proceeding to study law.