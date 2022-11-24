THE Commission of Enquiry probing the Paria diving tragedy conducted a site visit at Paria Fuel Trading Company’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility yesterday as part of its fact-finding mission into the incident.
The members were taken to No. 36 Sealine Riser on Berth No. 6 in the Gulf of Paria, one mile away from Paria’s facilities, where the incident occurred on February 25, 2022.
The commission also visited Berth 5, the shipping building where Paria had established its incident command post, and the parking lot where families of the LMCS Ltd divers kept vigil for days after learning that the men were missing that evening.
The site visit was conducted by CoE chairman Jerome Lynch, KC, commissioner Gregory Wilson, attorney Ronnie Bissessar who is assisting counsel to the commission, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj SC, and 16 others, including media personnel.
During the procedural hearing on September 7, Lynch said the commission wanted to view the hyperbaric chamber (habitat) to get an idea of what it looked like before beginning to hear evidence in the matter.
The commission, however, was unable to view the sunken chamber yesterday as it had fallen into the sea and remained some 60 feet on the seabed.
The chamber, a critically important part of the enquiry, was attached to the sealine where four LMCS divers lost their lives on February 25.
The site visit began at the Paria staff club at 10 am. where the tour party was outfitted with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including coveralls, hard hats and boots followed by a safety briefing.
They were then taken to the LMCS barge docked at Paria facilities but clearance had not been granted for entry, citing health and safety risks. The commission was later informed that two people would be authorised to gain access to the barge, allowing Lynch and Wilson to conduct a brief visit.
At the bottom of the sea
Two launch vessels transported the commission to the offshore platform where members were allowed to tour berths 5 and 6. Both risers were outfitted with scaffolding and what appeared to be an oil-stained tarpaulin. A cylindrical object tied to a rope was observed near the riser at Berth 6. Members of the media were informed that the object called a “foam pig” was used to flush the pipeline from Berth 5 to Berth 6. On March 2, Paria conducted an operation to flush the pipeline to recover the remains of diver Rishi Nagassar.
Members of the media were told that the habitat was lying on the seabed and was not visible.
In an interview, Lynch said the site visit was necessary to see all “places of interest” in the enquiry. He said, “Today we with the cooperation of Paria, we would have been able to see all of the necessary locations of importance, Berth 5, Berth 6 and various other places of interests. It has been extraordinarily cooperative and I am very grateful to them to allow us, the commission and those interested parties to come and see what needs to be seen.”
Lynch said the visit permitted the commission to get a “real sense” of what persons were up against at the job site.
He said, “This is not an easy location for people to work in. Safety was clearly a matter of considerable importance to Paria and those who work here so it has been useful from that point for view to get a sense of how they approach their work.”
Regarding the habitat, Lynch said, “We know where it is, it is at the bottom of the ocean whether we can get it out for us to properly report is yet to be seen. We are working together with LMCS, OSHA and Paria to see whether that is achievable.”