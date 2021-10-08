A National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) board note has revealed that the board collectively decided to increase the price of LPG gas (cooking gas) through the implementation of a “service charge”.
The Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) has therefore called on the entire board to resign, in light of the board note.
NP on Thursday issued a release apologising to Energy Minister Stuart Young for the proposed LPG price increase through a service charge, and blamed an employee whom it stated had no authorisation to issue communication with respect to such an increase.
The move came after the Express discovered on Wednesday that an NP official had issued an internal e-mail authorising an increase in LPG through a service charge. The move was revealed on the heels of Finance Minister Colm Imbert saying on Monday that the subsidy on kerosene and LPG will continue.
Young has made it clear that the Government subsidy remains on LPG, which retails at $21 per 20-pound tank.
NP’s board Note No 61 of 2021 is headed, “Request for Approval to Implement Service Fee on the Sale of 20lb LPG Cylinders at NP Service Stations”.
The note stated that the board of directors considered board note number 61 and decided:
1. To implement an LPG service fee on the sale of 20-pound LPG cylinders at NP service stations;
2. To amend the existing dealers’ contract to facilitate the sharing of the respective LPG service fee 60:40, between the dealer and NP, respectively. Also, to allow the dealers’ the autonomy to set this service fee, in response to competition and price sensitivity consideration, specific to each service station.
Disingenuous
and misleading
The PDA stated that the NP board must resign for the “odium and shame” they have brought on the company. The NP board comprises of Sahid Hosein (chairman), Marcus Knaggs, Nadine Nabie, Marilon David and Janille Huggins.
When this matter first received public attention, the PDA said the NPMC board said the instruction to increase the LPG price was unauthorised.
The PDA said it has become clear that the board of directors approved the decision to implement an increase in the price of LPG to the public, simply to attain additional rent.
The PDA stated that NP’s revenues of $3 billion affords them legal coverage and position to act in a manner to persecute citizens at will, and without consequences. The association said NP’s apology rings hollow, disingenuous, and misleading, and is but a ploy to retain their position.
“The chairman and the board of directors would never again be trusted by the public—so to show good faith we are calling on all involved in this ultra-vires decision to tender their resignations immediately to the Minister of Energy & Energy Industries, so that he can build trust in a new team going forward,” stated the PDA.
OWTU: Questions
for NP chairman
On Thursday, Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) chief education and research officer Ozzie Warwick also spoke about the board note, saying the NP chairman has many questions to answer.
He said the board notes reveal that discussion of this took place in September.
In a Facebook video, Warwick said in his mailbox he found an “interesting” note from an NP board meeting held on September 15, 2021.
He read from the document, which spoke to a request for approval to implement a service fee on the sale of 20-pound LPG cylinders at NP service stations.
He said LPG is what most families use for cooking, as he noted food prices have already significantly increased.
He said the board note further stated it will amend the existing contract “to facilitate the sharing of the respective LPG Service fee 60/40 between the dealer and NP respectively”.
He expressed concern about giving dealers autonomy, as stated in the board note.
“So any service station from anywhere in any part of Trinidad and Tobago can put whatever service fee they feel and will ensure they have an increase in their profit margins, and who you think will suffer?
“The board, the chairman, he has to answer to this,” said Warwick.
And Opposition MP David Lee said on Thursday that Young must take action against the board, and launch an investigation into the State company’s actions.
“Failure to remove, reprimand or take any action by the minister against the NP board and CEO would suggest that this was not a mere mistake, but a calculated one supported by the Government,” he stated in a release.
“Even more damning, it seems the NP board and CEO are playing smart with foolishness, as inside sources have suggested or alleged that NP intends to label these increased costs as ‘service charges’,” he stated.