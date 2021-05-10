Colm lays out $30m Covid pain relief

Citizens who are facing the pains of the Covid-19 pandemic will benefit from income and food support totalling approximately $30 million.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert said yesterday between $25 and $30 million in salary and income support will be allocated to approximately 20,000 beneficiaries who are impacted by Government’s Covid-19 restrictions and are unable to work for the month of May.
And, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat told the Express yesterday that some $10 million will be expended monthly over a three-month period to provide 25,000 food baskets to people in need of food support throughout the 41 constituencies both in Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking at a virtual news conference yesterday, Imbert outlined the support measures to assist those affected.
However, this time around all applications for salary and income support will be done strictly online given the high Covid infection rate in the country.
The system will be operationalised by Friday or next Monday at the latest, he said.
Imbert said Government spent some $5 billion in Covid relief previously but it could not afford to offer the same level of assistance and will do what it can to help.
He said an income support grant will be provided to those not in the formal system (under the Social Development Ministry) and a salary relief grant to workers in the formal system.
The minister said those who would have lost employment at the start of the month as a result of the new restrictions would receive a grant of $1,500 each.
He said a grant of $1,000 will be provided to persons who would have lost their jobs in the last few days.
Controls in place
According to Imbert, 7,000 people applied for grants last year but didn’t receive them because they didn’t have bank accounts. He said these grants will be loaded onto debit cards.
Imbert said the Agriculture Ministry will roll out a food basket programme where some 25,000 food baskets with local vegetables and two chickens will be given to those in need.
He said the programme is being rolled out in 18 of the 41 constituencies and 2000 families received food baskets yesterday. The target is to produce and deliver 25,000 food baskets in all 41 constituencies in T&T amounting to some 600 food basket per constituency, he said.
Imbert said this programme will be funded for the next three months—May, June and July—and probably down to September once things work out.
He added that food cards will also be distributed along with the food baskets across the 41 constituencies.
He said controls will be put into place to ensure that only those who are in need can access this support.
Imbert noted that measures were previously put in place to assist small and medium sized with interest free loans with a moratorium of two years.
“So that for the first two years the small and medium businesses who access these loans would not have to make any payments at all and then they would only have to pay back principle because Government undertook to pay interest,” he said.
He said there are certain minimum requirements to get a loan such as up-to-date financials, tax clearance, etc, but regrettably the vast majority of applicants were unable to satisfy these requirements.
He said this spoke to the state of small businesses today and work is needed to get their house in order as it is unacceptable that businesses are operating without financials.
Imbert said the Finance Ministry will work with the banks to ensure businesses can access the $229 million in finances.
He said he will also be speaking to the credit unions to see what can be done to relax the conditions for people to access loans.
Imbert said the ministry will also work with Nedco to accelerate distribution of grants as he noted some $35 million was given to distribute to micro businesses but only $16 million utilised.
Imbert outlined some of the Covid-19 relief that was
previously provided:
—Finance Ministry distributed 85,447 Salary Relief Grants—$1,500-$140 million
—Social Development Ministry provided just over 25,000 grants to existing beneficiaries of food support—$70.1 million
—Food and income support grant to persons who were retrenched or had incomes reduced—51,493 grants -$221.3 million.
—20,497 grants distributed as food support to households that previously had received meals from the school feeding programme -$31.3 million
—42,451 grants to current beneficiaries of public assistance and disability assistance—$22.5 million
—3,300 grants paid to people on the disability assistance programme or persons who had just applied for their senior citizens pension but had not yet received it—$14 million
—1,400 emergency hampers for families in urgent need.
—25,000 food vouchers and market boxes provided to families during the last stay at home period which included a basket of fresh produce, chickens and a grocery voucher plus 4322 grants for rental assistance—$29 million.
—200 religious bodies received funding to lend food support to those in need (50,000 people)—$30 million
Works and Transport Ministry grants
—Fuel grants to maxi drivers—$2,000
—$750 fuel grants for taxi drivers
Tourism and Culture Ministry grants to artistes—1,000 grants of $5,000 each.
Business support
—Accelerated tax refunds paid to 25,000 individuals—$250 million
—VAT refunds to smaller businesses 5011- $460 million
—Fully transferable VAT bonds at total value of $3 billion.
Total amount of tax refunds in 2020 and to date: $3.7 billion.
Assistance to business community small and medium enterprises
—established a guarantee loan facility with the commercial banks. Loans have not been fully utilised- $300 million (a little over $200 million available)
—Nedco provided 1800 grants to micro businesses
—Exim bank reported that 52 importers access a total of US$75 million for three months to bring in food, pharmaceutical products and essential supplies. This has been renewed by Cabinet for a further US$75 million.