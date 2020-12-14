Is Government attempting to get a “career public servant” into the position of Governor of the Central Bank?
This is the question being asked by several persons, including Opposition Senator Wade Mark.
Days before the expiration of the term of office of Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire, (tenure ends on December 23), Parliament has approved the Government’s proposal that the Central Bank Act be amended to give it the flexibility to engage a Central Bank Governor for a shorter period of time than the statutory five-year term.
The amendment which would allow the Government to appoint the Governor for a period of no less than three years but no more than five years.
Two former Central Bank governors—Winston Dookeran and Jwala Rambarran—and one deputy governor, Terrence Farrell, yesterday criticised the Government’s decision to bring such an amendment.
Dookeran: Strange amendment
Former finance minister and former Central Bank governor Winston Dookeran said it was a “strange” amendment in the context of security of tenure for the Governor of the Bank which is “a basic requirement for its authority. Three years is quite extraordinarily short and making this law would generate questions about whether statements (coming by the Bank) can be trusted when the Governor can be changed with such frequency”.
Dookeran said he would not be inclined to see such a change as positive. “It is strange and would affect the confidence and autonomy of the Bank,” he said.
In a commentary on the issue, Farrell, a former head of the Economic Development Advisory Board, stated that “the UNC’s troubling assaults pale in comparison with the sledgehammer the PNM has taken to the Central Bank over the last five years”.
Pointing out that this is the fourth amendment to the Central Bank Act, Farrell stated: “The Governor and Deputy Governors, instead of inhabiting offices with some security of tenure consistent with their independence, are now to be treated like the political appointees to any State enterprise or statutory board. It also suggests that the considerations relative to the selection of a Governor or Deputy Governor are so arbitrary and whimsical that the Government can realise after three years that the person they appointed is not up to the task.”
Rambarran: A regressive step
Rambarran described it as part “of the continuing termitic assault on what was once an independent national institution”. He said it was going against the worldwide trend of insulating the Central Bank and its governor to provide for a greater level of independence. “It is a regressive step. Three years is too short. It makes no sense,” he said. He said the Central Bank deals with economic and financial stability and was therefore was the one institution that should be independent. Noting that last year the Government brought an amendment which allows the Minister of Finance to get any confidential information relating to any staff member from the Central Bank, Rambarran said: “The Central Bank is being made a laughing stock. It is now being made a division of the Ministry of Finance.”
Mark: No explanation
Senator Mark told the Express that the Keith Rowley Government via the Minister of Finance had brought ad hominem legislation under the Miscellaneous Provisions (FATF Compliance) bill to amend the Central Bank Act. “We have learnt further that there is a bold faced and daring attempt by this administration to impose a career public servant in the Governorship of the Central Bank. This would see a complete integration between monetary and fiscal policy which can have devastating and grave consequences for the financial integrity of the system leading to instability. It is ludicrous to have the Central Bank assuming the role of a division of the Ministry of Finance,” Mark said.
Speaking on the amendment last Friday in the Senate, Mark said the Government brought the amendment “offering no explanation for this travesty and invasion of an autonomous institution like the Central Bank. You want a URP instead of a Central Bank, that is what you want...Is the Government seeking to influence and take charge of monetary policy which is the domain of the Central Bank? Why is the Government seeking to reduce the tenure of appointment of the Central Bank Governor?”