COME DOWN AND TALK TO US

Some residents of Carenage feel they have been treated “like a dog” by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
They said Rowley, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Diego Martin West, should improve upon his delivery of goods and services—like jobs for youths.
And the prime minister is not connecting with residents at the grassroots level. He’s too aloof and should be more visible in his constituency.
These were among the popular sentiments expressed by residents of Carenage when the Sunday Express visited the area last Friday to get views on crime and other areas of life.
Several horrendous murders have occurred in Diego Martin over the past weeks, adding to the 2022 national total of 540, as of yesterday.
During Friday’s inclement weather, a trio of Carenage residents were enjoying drinks outside a bar at the intersection of Abbe Poujade Street.
When the Sunday Express visited, they were initially reluctant to speak because of the fear of crime or reprisals. When the trio, including elder Glen Zamore, 74, had thawed a tad, they lamented “complete strangers” had been committing crimes and leaving a trail of destruction and mayhem, including murders, marring their picturesque fishing village.
They also boasted that Carenage, the village nearest to Chaguaramas, had maintained its familial bonds, and none of its residents were guilty of the crimes that had been stigmatising the community.
However, Carenage, located about four miles from the capital city of Port of Spain, grabbed headlines on May 9 when Stephanie Calbio, 24, was stabbed at Abbe Poujade Street (named after priest Antoine Poujade); while between November 5 and 6, Levi Williams, 29, and Kafele Pierre, 30, were gunned down in Carenage.
Within recent times, Carenage was also the scene of several murders, especially gang killings.
Several residents felt the State should determine where the guns —which are often used to commit crime and inflict pain and injury on innocent, law-abiding citizens—are coming from.
‘It’s not the
fellas from here’
As a small boy, Zamore enjoyed swimming and fishing in the Carenage river and beaches.
He was born on Haig Street, fondly known as “Moyette Trace”.
Reflecting on his childhood, Zamore said: “It was a track. Carenage was nice. Plenty fish. Plenty fishermen. Sugar cane. Cotton and coffee grew abundantly. With bushes and flowers along the path. No crime.”
As an adult processing the crime permeating Carenage, Zamore said: “People are coming from outside and committing crime. It’s not the people of Carenage. We still live like a family. It’s not the fellas from here.”
Zamore is alarmed at the horrendous crimes.
“They are killing people and dumping them like garbage in Carenage. A couple years ago, a young woman from Sea Lots was killed at Dhein’s Bay. Then you see on the news, crime in Carenage. But it’s not the people of Carenage. They are not holding the killers.”
Another young man, who wished to remain unnamed, added: “Carenage is a dumping ground. A whole lot of strangers are coming into Carenage. They putting down their wuk for easy money. They don’t want to work. Then we (Carenage) have to get the blame. Carenage is one love; one family.”
“We can’t commit crime and murder. You don’t know who is who. We don’t have a strategy to keep the wicked and evil outsiders out,” added the young man.
Joining the lime with his bottle of wine, self-employed resident Preston King was adamant about his law-abiding conduct. King, fondly known as “Frog”, said: “I don’t commit crime. You see what we are doing. We drinking. We getting ready for World Cup. After work, we relaxing and chatting. We don’t know a thing about crime in Carenage.”
Sliding nearby on the black carpet, taxi-driver Selwyn Husten also agreed the crime was being committed by “some fellas from the outside”. Consensus among them was they were “angry” and “hurt” at the crimes.
‘Rowley treated
us like a dog’
Sporting a white turban, another Carenage elder, Dean “Ras” Henry, who has always been committed to the youths, said the authorities have to get to the source of the guns.
“I am sure nobody or none of the youths from Carenage could bring in a cache of guns. I am not happy with the treatment for the Carenage youths. They need jobs and skills. They need help. Too many of them are aimless. They are not earning money. How can they plan for their future? The Government has to help them.”
Clutching his chest, Henry added: “Carenage is People’s National Movement (PNM). My heart is PNM. I have a lot of love for the late Dr Eric Williams (first prime minister and eminent historian) inside me. That’s why I stick with the PNM, but they have to get their act together. Listen to the poor people. Talk to the poor people. Walk among the poor people.”
Pointing to exposed plumbing in the area, Henry said: “They need to look at it. They have to cut some grass and for weeks the grass is growing tall like a camel. They sent some gangs and it’s still not done.”
Moving to Rowley’s representation, he said: “It’s poor. There’s room for improvement. He came to the fish fry event. Then Rowley got in his car and drove off. We worked on it. At least, he could have said ‘hello’ to the workers. I was one of the workers. He needs to come and meet with us.”
“We got dog treatment. Put that in your article. I will be looking out for it. I am not putting water in my mouth, Rowley treated us like a dog.”
Keeping watch on a bag of snacks for her grandson, Natasha Jones said Rowley does not visit regularly. “Dog support. We never see him walking where we live. Wait till election and you will see him,” she said.
$13,000 water bill
Moving to the other issues affecting the community, Zamore, a retired Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) worker, described the water situation as grave. They sent me a bill for $13,000. Not $1,300. I don’t have to pay it because I don’t get water for weeks and months. I have five tanks. I depend on water harvesting... rain water.”
On the flip side, he felt Rowley was “doing a great job”.
Asked about Rowley’s representation, Zamore said: “Nice. But he should integrate and socialise with his constituents more. The last time I saw him was for the St Peter’s Day Fisherman’s Fete. As our MP, he should show more care. Be there for us.”
Zamore also lamented there are too many unemployed youths. It was a common sentiment among the elders and residents, who felt the State and Youth Development Minister Foster Cummings should do more to help them with jobs.
He said: “The devil finds work for idle hands. You have to do something with your life. You can’t just waste time.”