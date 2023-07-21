Come on men, protect our children

With over 100 persons arrested for the year in connection with child abuse, men are being called upon to better protect children.
“We can’t be the ones that are affecting and contributing to the abuse we are seeing here. We need to do better,” ASP Christopher Aroon of the TTPS’ Special Victims Unit (SVU) said yesterday.
The number of arrests was revealed yesterday during a news conference at the police administration building in Port of Spain attended by a team of officers led by Snr Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, head of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Gender Based Violence Unit. Also present were Aroon as well as TTPS Public Information Officer, ASP Michelle Lewis.
It was noted that for the year thus far, 106 persons have been arrested in connection with varying offences connected with child abuse and 232 charges were laid.
Twenty-two of these arrests were made over the weekend and accounted for 58 charges, Aroon said.
This was an increase from the 76 persons who were charged for the same period, January 1- July 15, in 2022. From those 76 persons, there were 184 charges.
Among the persons held over the last two years were family members, teachers, clergymen, neighbours, and even parents.
Aroon also revealed that for the year so far, there have been 1,217 victims of child abuse. Over 80 per cent of these reports, some 995 victims, were girls.
Men need to do better
It was noted that from the 1,217 reports, allegations had been made against 504 family members, 72 minors who had relations with other minors, ten family friends, 69 schoolmates, 18 neighbours, four guardians, 15 teachers, four taxi drivers, eight wards, and one schoolteacher.
He said the numbers were similar for the same period in 2022.
Aroon called on the men of this country to do better, noting that 85 per cent of the alleged perpetrators of child abuse were male.
“The TTPS has observed a number of offences are being perpetrated by persons who have the responsibility for children. These persons have relationships with children. They vary from persons in the household, parents, guardians, and persons they will accompany or see on an almost daily basis including taxi drivers, teachers, and even clergymen. We have observed in the Special Victims Unit, that a great amount of perpetrators about 85 per cent have been men, and this is of great concern to the TTPS and the SVU.
“As a man and a member of the SVU, I must state that it is a worrying concern for us and we as men, and I’m speaking to the men out there, we need to understand our position in society. Historically, we are the protectors of the more vulnerable in society including women, children, the elderly, and the infirm. And it is bothersome to say that a great number of the perpetrators in these crimes have been men....so, I want to urge men, the fathers, the brothers, the uncles, the priests, even the TTPS, the soldiers, the prison officers...we as men need to make a better stand to protect our children. We can’t be the ones that are affecting and contributing to the abuse we are seeing here. We need to do better,” Aroon said.
Monitor your children
Guy-Alleyne expressed similar concerns as she noted that parents and guardians needed to pay close attention to children at all times.
“As a community, we are faced with several challenges in protecting children. Child abuse can be a hidden problem, often occurring behind closed doors and this sometimes makes it difficult to identify and address it. Another problem is technology, where we have online platforms where we open the avenue for our children to be abused. So we are asking, and it is crucial for parents and guardians to be vigilant about their children’s online and offline activities,” she said.
She also wanted to remind citizens that it was mandatory under law for incidents of child abuse, or even valid suspicions of child abuse and child sexual abuse to be reported to the police.
She said parents and guardians needed to be on the lookout for sudden changes in the behaviour of their children, as this was usually an indicator of abuse.
Some of these indicators included changes in personality, withdrawal from social activities, isolation, change in eating behaviour, sudden drops in school performance, or even if children start to develop and show inappropriate sexual behaviours.
“So we have to be vigilant and not to play a blind eye to anything at all,” Guy-Alleyne said.
She also encouraged parents and guardians to conduct background checks on the adults that would be around their children.