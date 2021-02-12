Come together to protect us

The Opposition and the Government need to put all differences aside and come together to pass necessary legislation to protect citizens of this country.
This was the call of Pastor Terrence Williams yesterday as he spoke to the congregation at the funeral service of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
The service was held at the Faith Assembly Church in Arouca.
“This evil cannot continue. I am calling upon everyone. We have the Opposition Leader (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) here with us, as well as other Members of Parliament and people involved in making the laws of Trinidad and Tobago. I want to let them know now, we do not want to see on the news again another ‘Andrea’. We do not want it.
“The Bible says if ‘sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore, the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil’. One of the men who was suspected to have been involved had 70 charges against him. Seventy? And was still out to commit more sin?
“So it is the responsibility of the legislators, those in Parliament, to pass the laws. I plead with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. I plead with the Opposition Leader. I plead with the members of the Senate. We must enact laws to protect people like Andrea and every citizen of T&T. This cannot continue. It cannot. And it will not. I grieve for this young woman,” Williams said.
The pastor noted that news of Andrea’s death had hit him hard because the young woman was an active member of her church since her teenage years.
He said he prayed for Andrea after she went missing, and when her body was found, he was heartbroken.
“Fear has taken over the land because of a few people, a few men and women. We are calling on the authorities to take control of the land. This cannot continue. We do not want to see on the news another Andrea,” he said.
Andrea wanted
to be a doctor
Andrea’s close friend Amber Gibbs, who delivered the eulogy, told mourners Andrea was a gifted student who had aspirations of becoming a doctor of philosophy (completing her PhD).
“She wanted to be called Dr Andrea Bharatt,” Gibbs recalled.
She noted Andrea was a student of the Bon Air Secondary School, North-Eastern Secondary School and The University of the West Indies (The UWI), and throughout her academic career she was always winning awards.
“Her name was the most popular name at our school when after every semester, she will be called to the stage over and over again. She would collect trophies and awards which she will put in her bedroom,” she said.
Gibbs said her friend loved her job at the Arima Magistrates’ Court where she worked tirelessly.
Her days will be spent with her father, Randolph Bharatt. “She wanted to meet her mother, but she did not want to leave her father,” she said.
Andrea’s smile and glow will never be forgotten, she said.
Gibbs said she was asked by Andrea’s father to say thank you to the nation for the support, love and prayers.
Her friends and family shared memories and delivered tributes to Andrea.
Keep her light
One of Andrea’s co-workers, who only gave her name as Justine, pleaded, “Please, please, help us to keep her light. I don’t know what we will do if her light dims. Please, help us.”
She said she knew Andrea was special from the very moment she entered the Arima courthouse.
“She had a lot of big dreams. And she was a person that you didn’t just see. To talk to her and to be around her was an experience. She was a light for all of us there. And even on the worst days when I would come to work in a huff and I would go complain and say, ‘Andrea, could you believe this?’, she would just look at me and smile and say, ‘Yeah’.
“She never complained. She never asked for anything. She was always willing to give, even when not called upon. She never knew the word no. She loved her job. She really did. And she loved us. And you could feel that,” Justine said.
Another co-worker said Andrea had recently been promoted and the Arima Magistrates’ Court was in a celebratory mood.
She said Andrea was an exemplary employee and on the night she was reported missing, her co-workers returned to the courthouse at 9 p.m.
“So, from Team Judiciary, Andrea, we thank you for the light you have left with us,” she said.
Hundreds turn out
Following the service, music trucks blaring the song “Jealous of the Angels” led a procession to Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua. The streets were lined with hundreds of citizens, dressed in pink, holding up placards demanding justice for Andrea.
People were seen wearing jerseys with Andrea’s face printed on them.
There were men and women of every creed and age group, all gathered outside and lining the roadway from the church to the Eastern Main Road, all to pay their final respects to a woman they did not know.
“We had to come out. We didn’t know who she was two weeks ago, and now look at this, the whole country knows her name. That is how impactful her story was. Because it could have been anyone.
“It could have been any girl. Because all she was doing was trying to go home. Something we do on a daily basis. It’s something we take for granted. That’s all she was trying to do. Go home to her father. And she never made it. That cannot be allowed to happen again,” one bystander told the Express.
About the case
Andrea Bharatt, 23, a The UWI graduate, was a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
On the afternoon of January 29, she got into a taxi on King Street, Arima, with a colleague after work.
The taxi, a Nissan Versa, carried false “H” plates.
Andrea and her friend were in the back seat. There was a man in the front passenger seat.
The friend was dropped off shortly after in Cleaver Heights, Arima.
Andrea never made it to her home along the Arima Old Road, Arima, where she lived with her father.
He called his daughter’s phone, but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice, but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom, I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
Since that call, a joint team of police and soliders had been searching the forests in North-East Trinidad with cadaver dogs.
Hunters, hikers and concerned citizens joined the search.
The search continued all week, with hunters, police and soldiers searching forested areas in Sangre Grande, Valencia, and Toco.
Her body was found on February 4 down a precipice off the Heights of Aripo by a 22-year-old scrap iron dealer.
A post-mortem performed on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park was ‘inconclusive’.
However, not satisfied with this result, businessman Inshan Ishmael and two other persons funded a second private autopsy, which was performed on Tuesday by Prof Hubert Daisley at Boodoo’s Funeral Home, along the Southern Main Road, Cunupia.
According to that report, Andrea died as a result of blunt force trauma and internal haemorrhaging.
Minister of National Security Stuart Young has since asked for a report on the procedure done at the Forensic Science Centre, aimed at finding out why there were such discrepancies.
On Thursday, Negus George, 24, and his common-law wife, Giselle Hobson, 37, appeared before Magistrate Cheron Raphael in the Arima Magistrates’ Court.
George was charged with Andrea’s murder while Hobson was charged with receiving stolen goods.
Two persons, Joel Balcon, aka Devon Charles, and Andrew Morris died while in police custody.
They were detained following the report of Bharatt’s kidnapping.
Post-mortems for both men showed they died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Balcon died at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on Monday afternoon.
He had been warded there since February 1, having sustained injuries being subdued while attempting to escape legal custody.
He never regained consciousness after being admitted to the hospital.
The cause of death is similar to that of the first suspect, Andrew Morris, who was also allegedly beaten to death in the presence of police officers.
Morris, 35, of Tumpuna Road, Arima, died at the Arima Hospital on February 1, but his death was reported by police to the media on February 3.