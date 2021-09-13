Gary Griffith’s appointment as acting Police Commissioner was legal, says the Service Commissions Department.
The department’s acting Director of Personnel Administration says the appointment was legal, as it defended the Police Service Commission’s (PolSC) appointment of Griffith in the acting position on August 20 after his three-year contracted term came to an end.
However, attorney Dave Persad is maintaining Griffith’s appointment is illegal and has suggested that the courts adjudicate on who is right if there is no resolution of the controversy surrounding Griffith’s acting position.
Letters from lawyers have been flying back and forth on the issue of Griffith’s acting appointment.
Letter one
It started on August 26, 2021 when Persad wrote to PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad asking that Griffith’s acting appointment (made on August 20) be terminated as it was done contrary to the established legal procedure.
Persad stated that once the Police Commissioner’s post is vacant then the PolSC must compile a list of nominees to act in the position of Police Commissioner and send it to the President.
He stated the President, in turn, would send that list to the House of Representatives to decide upon, adding that the process is outlined in Legal Notice 183 of 2021.
“There is no evidence available to the public either from the commission or the President by way of any media release or otherwise that such a constitutionally required list was submitted to the President.
“I have since confirmed that no such notification under section 123 of the Constitution is now before or was ever before Parliament prior to the appointment,” stated Persad.
That letter was also copied to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, President Paula-Mae Weekes, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Law Association president Sophia Chote and president of the Police Social and Welfare Association, Insp Gideon Dickson.
Letter two
In response to Persad, in a letter dated September 6, 2021, the acting Director of Personnel Administration stated that it does not agree with Persad’s view that Griffith’s appointment is illegal, null and void and of no effect.
It added that it cannot accede to Persad’s request that steps be immediately taken to terminate Griffith’s acting appointment.
The acting Director of Personnel Administration also disclosed that a list was sent to the President.
Persad told the Express yesterday that the President did not forward this list to the House of Representatives as he had spelt out should have happened according to process.
Instead, the PolSC proceeded to appoint Griffith to act.
In its letter, the acting Director of Personnel Administration stated that it agrees with Persad that the law gives the commission the authority to submit a list but disagrees that the commission making the appointment would be contrary to Section 123(5) of the Constitution.
“First, Section 123(1)(a) of the Constitution expressly gives the commission the power to appoint persons to act in the office of Commissioner of Police.
Second, Section 123(5) of the Constitution provides that the commission shall appoint the Commissioner of Police only after the House of Representatives approves notification in respect of the relevant office; that is to say, notification in respect of the person nominated for appointment to the office of Commissioner of Police,” stated the letter.
“Section 123(5) of the Constitution is silent on the appointment of a person to act as Commissioner of Police.
The commission wishes to inform you that in relation to the captioned appointment, the list required by paragraph 4 of Legal Notice No. 183 of 2021 was submitted to Her Excellency before the acting appointment was made,” it added.
“In the circumstances, the commission does not agree with you that the appointment of Mr Gary Griffith to act as Commissioner of Police is illegal, null and void and of no effect. According, the commission cannot accede to your request to take immediate steps to terminate the appointment,” stated the letter.
Letter three
Persad fired back a letter on September 10, 2021 stating that the commission can only appoint someone to act as Police Commissioner only after approval of the House of Representatives.
He maintained his position that Griffith’s appointment is illegal and asked that the commission reconsider its position and send him a response in seven days.
He added that, if there is no agreement, the court should adjudicate the issue in determining the correct position.
He stated the commission has the power but cannot use it until the House says so.
Persad stated that if the commission’s position is correct:
(a) There is no need for the President to make any order for criteria and procedure for the nomination by the Commission for persons to act and for the commission to submit such nomination to the President, since the Commission has the unfettered power to appoint under Section 123 (1) and such President’s order and subsequent nomination are not necessary as this is the prerequisite for the House’s approval which is not required in the case of acting appointments.
(b) With such unfettered power, the commission can appoint anyone for any period as the commission sees fit.
This, he stated, cannot be the case.
He noted the commission stated that a list was sent to the President before the acting appointment was made.
Persad stated that the only reason such a list is required is for the President to issue the notification for the approval of the House.
“By the commission submitting this list it accepts that this is so and cannot maintain that this process for appointing a commissioner is not also required for an acting appointment,” he stated.
“Since we have opposing views, I ask that the commission reconsiders its position and let me have its response within the next seven days, bearing in mind that this is a matter of urgent public interest,” stated Persad.
He added the courts should intervene if there is no agreement.