The Integrity Commission has disclosed that since February 2022 it recommended to the Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley-led Cabinet that there is need to amend the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA) to make failure to disclose information in Form B an offence under the Act.
The Commission made the recommendation to fix the law having realised that no action can be taken against anyone who fails to declare their properties on Form B. However, there has been no response to date.
The Commission revealed this in a statement in response to the editorial headlined “Integrity Commission must explain” in yesterday’s Express and in which it explained that people in public life such as the Prime Minister must declare their properties on Form B and failure to do so constitutes a breach of the IPLA.
The contention is that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley did not declare a townhouse he purchased at Inez Gate, Tobago, on the Form B of his integrity forms.
Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, is taking the Commission to court over its decision to end its investigation into Rowley on this issue.
The Commission had indicated to Opposition MP Saddam Hosein, who had requested since 2021 that the Prime Minister be investigated, that it decided to terminate the investigation because while there was a breach, there is no criminal offence and accompanying sanction within the statutory boundaries of the IPLA regarding such an omission on Form B.
In his defence, Rowley explained there are two Integrity Commission forms—a Form A and a Form B, on which the person in public life is required to make declarations of assets and liabilities.
He said Form A is specific, in that it says where to put “townhouse” and where to put “condominium”, and Form B is specific as to where to put land without buildings on it.
Form A is a document only the Integrity Commission sees. Form B is a document the public can scrutinise.
Yes, properties must be
declared on Form B
The big question is: was the Prime Minister required to declare his Tobago townhouse on Form B?
The Integrity Commission, in its statement yesterday, detailed the process and answered the question—yes, public servants must declare their properties on Form B.
It noted Section 14 of the IPLA deals with the requirement of a person in public life to file a statement of registrable interests (Form B).
Failure to file a statement of registrable interests can also be subject to ex parte action under Section 11 of the IPLA. (Section 11 creates the duty on the part of persons in public life to furnish declarations of their income, assets and liabilities. This is done with the use of Form A. Section 11 further empowers the Commission to seek an ex parte order from the High Court to compel such filing.)
The Commission stated Form is a public document and must contain the following information:
Section 14(3): A statement of registrable interests filed under subsection (1) shall contain information relating to a person in public life in respect of—
(a) particulars of any directorships held in any company or other corporate body;
(b) particulars of any contract made with the State;
(c) the name or description of any company, partnership or association in which the person is an investor;
(d) a concise description of any trust to which the person is a beneficiary or trustee;
(e) beneficial interest held in any land;
(f) any fund to which the person contributes;
(g) particulars of any political, trade or professional association to which the person belongs;
(h) particulars relating to sources of income; and
(i) any other substantial interest whether of a pecuniary nature or not, which he considers may appear to raise a material conflict between his private interests and his public duty.
No referral to DPP
The Commission stated it has assumed the position consistent with Section 2 of the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act: “land” includes land of any tenure, houses and other buildings, mines and minerals, and other corporeal hereditaments; also a rent and other incorporeal hereditaments, and an easement, right, privilege, or benefit in, over, or derived from land, and also an undivided share in land; and in this definition “mines and minerals” include any strata or seam of minerals or substances in or under any land, and powers of working and winning the same; and “hereditaments” mean real property which under an intestacy devolve on the next of kin.
“Therefore, in this regard, the Commission’s position is that the failure to include a building or townhouse in a Form B submission of a statement of registrable interests is a breach of Section 14(3) of the IPLA,” stated the Commission.
“Although the Commission has found a breach of Section 14(3) of the IPLA as it applies to the non-disclosure of the purchase of a townhouse in a filed statement of registrable interests (Form B) on the basis of its definition of land, such a failure to make a disclosure in Form B, as far as the Commission understands the IPLA, cannot justify a referral to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)” stated the Commission.
The Integrity Commission stated that as far as it is aware, it has no power to refer a failure to disclose information in the Form B to the DPP and, accordingly, has made no such referral.
The Commission stated its sole recourse is to write to the person in public life and request that the appropriate adjustment be made to the filed statement of registrable interests (Form B) through the mechanism of the re-filing of an amended Form B.
The Commission stated it has considered this issue at great length and has, in fact, submitted proposed amendments to the IPLA on the basis of its belief that it is a situation that calls for parliamentary intervention.
The guidelines—
The Express yesterday examined the Integrity Commission’s guidelines to completing the declaration forms.
For Form B it states clearly that the person is to declare all properties.
On page 4, item 6, the guidelines state “you are required to disclose under this section all properties (the words all properties are in bold font) (including land with building and land) in which you have a beneficial interest. The beneficial interest must be stated as a %.”
The guidelines further advised persons that they can draw reference to the properties they would have listed in Form A.
“It is recommended that you cross reference the information stated on page 4 item 6 of Form B with the properties stated on Pages 9 and 10 of your Form A” the guidelines stated.