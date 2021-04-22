Commissioner: SORT to get new head

Mark Hernandez

 Mark Hernandez

There may soon be a new head for the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).

This was confirmed by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith yesterday during a press briefing at the Police Administration Building.

“It is being reviewed. We need to have the best leaders for the best situations. The best leaders for best units. For SORT, I can show the data that it has had a major dent in this country and crime. Every officer in that unit had to be polygraphed and monitored,” Griffith said. He noted the unit worked with a ‘degree of sensitivity’ and on a ‘need to know basis’ and had seen results in kidnapping, human trafficking, and criminal activities in general.

“So SORT has stepped on many toes and there will be persons who will have the hope that this (the charging of Mark Hernandez) would be something that would impact it. But the truth is, we now start to rumble,” Griffith said.

Hernandez, the current head of SORT, has been charged with the offence of Misbehaviour in Public Office.

