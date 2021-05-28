‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.
In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.
One meeting was held on Thursday.
Earlier this week, 11 senior doctors wrote to the NCRHA board demanding an independent enquiry into the rotation of their colleagues out of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.
The Heads of Department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) at Mt Hope signed the letter sent to the 11 NCRHA board members.
The letter also requested an apology to the physicians who were rotated out and an offer for immediate reinstatement to reduce any adverse impact on patient care.
The action followed an exclusive Express report on May 21 where Couva Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Don Martin said he was being made a “scapegoat” as he had never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of the hospital during the most critical time in the Covid-19 crisis.
Dr Martin said the move was unwise and demoralising, and the team was heartbroken as they had been the main “family” in the Covid-19 fight at the Couva Hospital for more than a year.
On May 20, the NCRHA had issued a statement, saying it had implemented a rotation of doctors to prevent “burnout” after repeated requests from Dr Martin.
This was dismissed by Dr Martin.
Imminent burnout
NCRHA’s Thomas said the rotation was a decision taken by the director of Health, the clinical leadership and the CEO.
“The issue for us is the imminent burnout,” he said. “There are further discussions to take place in the coming week. It’s a question, it looks like, of communication, we basically needed to rotate to mitigate against burnout.”
Asked if there were now junior doctors at the helm in the Couva Hospital following the rotation of the four senior doctors out of the facility, Thomas said the original team was replaced by an equally senior one.
“We have senior doctors in Couva right now who have experience in dealing with Covid and even more experience in some instances. The size of the team is equal to the one that was there before. The persons who were transferred to Couva were battling Covid-19 seamlessly at Arima General Hospital,” said Thomas.
He said when the Arima Hospital was taken off the parallel healthcare system for a short period those doctors would have gotten a brief respite.
Asked about the doctors’ letter to the NCRHA board and whether their request will be addressed, Thomas told the Express: “That’s not the remit of us, they wrote to the board about that. We are engaging in communications discussion and that they understand the whys and the hows.”
He said from a management aspect, discussions will be held to ensure communication lines are clear across the board.
Asked about the criticism against him, Thomas said he was focused on the mission.
“A lot of our decisions were made on projections in the past so, for example, a lot of the faculties that are in readiness now, it is the North Central Regional Health Authority that did so,” he said, noting that a number of institutions such as UTT Valsayn and Caura Hospital fell under the NCRHA.
“Even some of the equipment people are taking for granted now that is in the system, the patient care monitors, etc, we bought those based on projections,” Thomas said. “We already have some other faculties standing by just in case, that are invisible to the public. There is an infrastructure and a motivated engaging personnel that are battling with this and we can’t afford to blink with this. We have to trudge forward.”
There is also a team in place to provide psychosocial support to medical staff.
“We have systems in place to engage the resilience of the team and the anti-fragility we need to build at this juncture,” Thomas said. “In doing that, we have to find the time to give people the appropriate rest so we could regroup, recuperate and move forward again and we will do that. Things are improving daily as we go.”