‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

Davlin Thomas

PATIENT CARE TOP PRIORITY: Davlin Thomas

A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.

In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.

One meeting was held on Thursday.

Earlier this week, 11 senior doctors wrote to the NCRHA board demanding an independent enquiry into the rotation of their colleagues out of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The Heads of Department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) at Mt Hope signed the letter sent to the 11 NCRHA board members.

The letter also requested an apology to the physicians who were rotated out and an offer for immediate reinstatement to reduce any adverse impact on patient care.

The action followed an exclusive Express report on May 21 where Couva Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Don Martin said he was being made a “scapegoat” as he had never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of the hospital during the most critical time in the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Martin said the move was unwise and demoralising, and the team was heartbroken as they had been the main “family” in the Covid-19 fight at the Couva Hospital for more than a year.

On May 20, the NCRHA had issued a statement, saying it had implemented a rotation of doctors to prevent “burnout” after repeated requests from Dr Martin.

This was dismissed by Dr Martin.

Imminent burnout

NCRHA’s Thomas said the rotation was a decision taken by the director of Health, the clinical leadership and the CEO.

“The issue for us is the imminent burnout,” he said. “There are further discussions to take place in the coming week. It’s a question, it looks like, of communication, we basically needed to rotate to mitigate against burnout.”

Asked if there were now junior doctors at the helm in the Couva Hospital following the rotation of the four senior doctors out of the facility, Thomas said the original team was replaced by an equally senior one.

“We have senior doctors in Couva right now who have experience in dealing with Covid and even more experience in some instances. The size of the team is equal to the one that was there before. The persons who were transferred to Couva were battling Covid-19 seamlessly at Arima General Hospital,” said Thomas.

He said when the Arima Hospital was taken off the parallel healthcare system for a short period those doctors would have gotten a brief respite.

Asked about the doctors’ letter to the NCRHA board and whether their request will be addressed, Thomas told the Express: “That’s not the remit of us, they wrote to the board about that. We are engaging in communications discussion and that they understand the whys and the hows.”

He said from a management aspect, discussions will be held to ensure communication lines are clear across the board.

Asked about the criticism against him, Thomas said he was focused on the mission.

“A lot of our decisions were made on projections in the past so, for example, a lot of the faculties that are in readiness now, it is the North Central Regional Health Authority that did so,” he said, noting that a number of institutions such as UTT Valsayn and Caura Hospital fell under the NCRHA.

“Even some of the equipment people are taking for granted now that is in the system, the patient care monitors, etc, we bought those based on projections,” Thomas said. “We already have some other faculties standing by just in case, that are invisible to the public. There is an infrastructure and a motivated engaging personnel that are battling with this and we can’t afford to blink with this. We have to trudge forward.”

There is also a team in place to provide psychosocial support to medical staff.

“We have systems in place to engage the resilience of the team and the anti-fragility we need to build at this juncture,” Thomas said. “In doing that, we have to find the time to give people the appropriate rest so we could regroup, recuperate and move forward again and we will do that. Things are improving daily as we go.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.

In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.

+2
Grisly mystery

Grisly mystery

AS the white pirogue drifted in the waters just off Belle Garden in Tobago early yesterday morning, fishermen working nearby knew something was wrong.

What they saw in the small vessel stunned them.

Fourteen bodies, all of them male, along with a skull and other skeletal remains, were piled inside the vessel as it floated four miles off Belle Garden, police confirmed.

The bodies were all clad in tracksuits and green rain jackets and were severely decomposed, police investigators said.

...18 more deaths, 633 new cases recorded

...18 more deaths, 633 new cases recorded

Another 18 people have died from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

Further details on the ministry’s website stated that the persons were as follows:

• seven elderly males with co-morbidities

• two elderly females with co-morbidities

Thank you, T&T

Thank you, T&T

Kind-hearted citizens, among them politicians, attorneys and business people, have responded to Abigail Pollard’s cry for help to feed her hungry children.

By midday yesterday, mere hours after the Express published her ­story, Pollard said she had received six hampers and pledges of food, electronic devices and other assistance for her children.

PNM stalwart dies from Covid

PNM stalwart dies from Covid

The People’s National Movement (PNM) was plunged into mourning yesterday with the death of party stalwart Joycelyn Bodden from Covid-19.

Bodden was described as a “committed and selfless” soldier who was the PNM’s longest-serving welfare officer.

Bodden, a pillar in the PNM who was in her 70s, passed away at the Couva Hospital at 2 a.m. yesterday.