The price increase in maxi taxi fares of $2 on nearly all Route Two “red band” destinations has left commuters shaking their heads.
Several persons who spoke with the Express yesterday said that the timing of the increase was cruel.
“Maxi drivers aren’t the only ones going through hardships right now. At least they were able to work over the last year, even if it was at a reduced capacity. Many persons I know lost jobs, and were not able to make ends meet because their industry was blacklisted by the State basically. I understand that everyone is suffering, but the timing is just cruel. The industries are now opening back up. You haven’t even given people time to get acclimatised to what is going on and you just going to lay down price increases on us,” Michael Diaz of Mt Lambert said.
Mother of two, Ami Cornwall, said the increase had put a serious burden on her home.
“I have to work and the children have to go by their aunt every day. So that $2 increase just jumped my transport bill to over $100. Just like that. And that’s just assuming we are doing the regular routine and not going anywhere else during the week. I understand that now is a hard time for everyone but the timing is bad. Especially before Christmas and when restaurants and bars are now opening back up,” Cornwall said.
On Sunday, Route Two Maxi Taxi Association president Linus Phillip told the Express it was hoped that passengers would cooperate with the new fare structure, which he again defended as “unavoidable” amidst rising living and working costs.
However, Phillip also called on member drivers to be patient and clear with the public by having their authorised fare increase notices posted inside their vehicles.
He asked that passengers with questions ask their drivers and that drivers be accommodating.
Phillip said while efforts have been made to keep “short drops” to $5, due to changes in the routes, some rides may cost $6.
A trip from Port of Spain to any part of Arima will now cost $10, as well as the reverse, and the $2 increase applies from any recognised boundary to another in terms of maxi-taxi routes.
The fare increase was initially for October 11 but was postponed.
Phillip had said previously that the changes to the fare structure had been made “with a heavy heart”, but that Route Two drivers were being severely impacted financially due to Covid-19.
In addition to rising cost of living, he said maintaining a vehicle was costing more.
Maxi taxi and taxi drivers around the country again suffered losses this year with lockdowns on movement and retail business as the Government tried to keep Covid-19 infections down.
The new prices along the Priority Bus Route follow an increase on October 11 in the PoS/Chaguanas taxi fare from $11 to $15.