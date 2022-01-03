REGIONAL Health Authorities (RHAs) across the country have been notified of the need for communication with Covid-19 patients and their loved ones, as public complaints of a struggle to access information or retrieve the bodies of those who passed away within the parallel healthcare system increase.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday he has taken note of issues surrounding the treatment and management of the Covid-19 treatment system, adding, “I have sent that to the CEOs over the weekend to address.”
Some whose relatives have passed away, or are being treated for the virus in the parallel system set up to deal with Covid-19, have been complaining via traditional and social media that they are not being told where their loved ones are being kept.
People have claimed they have received little or no communication from medical officials after their loved ones were diagnosed as Covid-19 positive and sent to a treatment centre. Some have further claimed that the only communication they had received following a person’s admission, sometimes days or a week later, was that the patient had passed away. This then presented further trauma, people have claimed, as they are then made to wait long periods before being able retrieve their loved ones’ bodies and belongings.
At yesterday’s virtual news conference, Deyalsingh said he has asked the CEOs to address “everything from communication with patients to this very same issue”.
The minister said another trend was affecting this issue, where unauthorised persons were seeking confidential patient information.
“What we are noticing across the system is that some persons, who are trying to get information on either patients or the deceased, are in fact not entitled to that information,” he said.
Deyalsingh said a person seeking information “might not be the next of kin recorded on the patient’s information sheet”.