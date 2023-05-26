Complaints over rude cops

AS Cunupia/Warrenville residents complained of increased criminal attacks and poor responses from law enforcement, the Central Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) on Wednesday promised to do better but called on the population not to harbour criminality.
Head of the TTPS’ Central Division, ASP Michael Pierre, also said residents in that district shouldn’t be told that there are no vehicles for patrols or for responding to reports of a crime in progress, as the division has those resources.
Dozens of residents turned out to the Warrenville Regional Complex on Wednesday night for a community crime meeting hosted by the TTPS, where familiar complaints ranged from rudeness by officers to non-response.
People said they were witnessing increased lawlessness at various levels, including noise pollution, vandalism, break-ins, assaults and activities involving firearms.
One woman recalled a night of terror as “shots” were fired in her community early in the morning but the source was not identified. Others said the TTPS had failed to respond to such reports and calls for patrols, when disturbing or criminal activity is happening in an area.
While many agreed that the TTPS had increased its presence on the roads in Central, they called for more patrolling “off route” and in areas off the Old Southern Main.
An overall sense of unease and fear was reported by the audience, including by women who used public transport.
There was a call for the establishment of a police post in Kelly Village and some people said they felt the standard of service coming out of the Cunupia Police Station had declined.
ASP Pierre responded to some individual concerns, including that people were encountering a lack of courtesy with some officers.
He said every officer in the Division is and should be aware of the manner in which the public is to be dealt with.
Pierre also addressed the recurring complaint that people were being told there were no vehicles when calling-in a concern, or that there were not enough officers at a station.
He said that does not stop the TTPS from responding, as there are different divisions including an active Emergency Response unit that operate throughout the Central region.
“That does not stop the police from responding to a report of a bandit, or any report or any call for service,” Pierre said.
He said if a station lacks manpower, a report could be diverted to another station or division. Noting a complaint by one resident that he was verbally insulted and told there were no vehicles when he made a complaint, Pierre said the officer’s response was “wrong” and the report made at the time should have been “actioned”.
“We should not try to absolve ourselves of our responsibility,” Pierre said, adding that the officer in question would have known better. He also criticised any officer who compromised the safety of a member of the public who is making a report.
No scapegoats
ASP Pierre again called on the public to “say something if you see something”, saying the police can’t work efficiently without the cooperation of the communities.
Pierre, who has been in charge of the Central Division from December 2022, said while it was common for most societies to look for “scapegoats”, the TTPS also had to be helped in its duties through communication with the public.
He noted Wednesday’s meeting and said the TTPS in Central was determined to connect with and work with its public, with the intention of suppressing crime and improving policing.
“We can’t do it alone,” Pierre said, adding that the society also should not glorify crime.
He said some crimes were not being reported and the police were not given a statement, therefore they couldn’t follow up and solve the crime.
Pierre said there were fears associated with making police reports, including that the victims were afraid they would be targeted by the perpetrator but warned:
“We are allowing crime to take over our environment.”
He addressed concerns of public trust and acknowledged why some felt that way but noting the officers present, said none there were involved in any type of criminal activity.
Social values
Pierre condemned any officer sworn to serve who betrayed the trust of the public by becoming involved in illegal activities. Pierre further stated that in his commitment as a police officer, he would arrest any officer in his station found to be in crime and that he did not enter the TTPS to “make friends”.
Some officers who spoke also raised concerns over a falling standard of parenting, saying children were not being taught the correct social values at home.
This was backed by Chaguanas-based coordinator with the Scout Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Anthony Harper, who lamented a breakdown in community support for children, as well as poor parenting.
Harper recalled his childhood as one of 14 siblings to a single mother, none of whom fell to criminality.
The Scout veteran credited values instilled in his home but said children were also cared for and disciplined by communities, a trait that is fading from T&T’s culture. He advised younger people against producing children as symbols of status, manhood or womanhood, saying this led to much of the delinquency impacting the society today.