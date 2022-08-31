Completed at last

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, he was ready to “give up and get out” of politics but made a decision to contest the 2020 general elections to stand with the people of Trinidad and Tobago in battling the pandemic.
Rowley made the statement yesterday while delivering an address at the opening of the Eric Williams Memorial Library in Port of Spain.
The Prime Minister said he was frightened when Covid-19 first began claiming lives in other countries as it reminded him of stories told to him by his grandparents who had witnessed the effects of the deadly Spanish flu first hand.
“I distinctly remember my grandfather telling me that there were persons who would have carried the coffin on Monday who were in the coffin on the weekend,” he recalled.
“So when Covid-19 started to kill people in Italy, I was fearful that we were there again...I had a choice to make and a commitment I made to my family that after the long period of time that I have been in Parliament...that I think it’s time that I give up and get out.
“But then I found myself as Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in a pandemic and I had to think what is it that I would have to do that is more important than standing with the people of Trinidad and Tobago wherever it took us in Covid-19. That was a decision I made that whatever the outcome of the election I would remain as leader of Trinidad and Tobago into the 2020 election.”
He continued: “When I went back home after that announcement, I met a wife frowning at me saying ‘so you running again’ and I said yes, I have to. But I kept thinking that this is not about me, it is about the people of Trinidad and Tobago and Dr Williams had sacrificed for us to understand that and we ought to be a grateful people. I trust on this occasion of our 60th anniversary we find it within ourselves as a people and as a nation, notwithstanding our challenges...but just remember there are those who sacrificed for us and we made some progress and gratitude is to be on the menu.”
Pandemic resilience
Rowley said completing the Eric Williams Memorial Library took some resilience during the pandemic period as the demand for resources appeared to have been greater elsewhere. But he said the project was 11 years in the making and significant to this country’s history.
The building, formerly the Old Public Library, was constructed in 1901 on the corner of Knox and Pembroke streets, Port of Spain.
In 2011, Rowley urged the then government to restore the historic building and convert it into a museum to house the Eric Williams Memorial Collection.
Yesterday he thanked Cabinet for agreeing to make the resources available to fund the project.
“This building is a historical legacy of the people of Trinidad and Tobago for all time,” he said. “These walls would have heard the voices of Dr Williams and Dom Basil Matthew. Here is where the concept of our nationhood was discussed, crystalised and, I dare say, grasped. So whatever we are, whoever we are, whatever we become, this was the beginning of that journey...”
Regional family
Rowley said the library also played a role in his decision to stay in politics and contest the 2020 election.
“I would have been hugely disappointed to have ended my career and not being able to do what we are doing here today,” he stated.
Also speaking at the event, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness lauded the restoration of the library and the preservation of the Eric Williams collection.
“The march of time can erase history and destroy knowledge,” he stated.
“The people and their government must be deliberate in preserving and creating the monuments and edifices and artefacts that represent our past, our heritage and our roots from which our people will grow.”
Holness said Williams was one of this country’s finest statesmen “who truly exemplified that greatness can be achieved regardless of one’s humble beginnings.”
“He was a prolific scholar and author whose many academic works informed his ideologies as a politician,” he added.
Holness noted that both Jamaica and T&T are celebrating 60 years of independence this year and he reaffirmed his commitment to working with T&T to address challenges facing both countries.