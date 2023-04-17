Confront crime fearlessly and honestly

Q. Perhaps the most popular example we can cite as the “power” of our President is when Arthur NR Robinson made the decision to deny your incumbent government to remain in office after the 18-18 deadlock. Against that backdrop, is our President really helpless, as they try to say?
A. In the elections of 2001 the UNC (United National Congress) of which I was leader obtained an equal number of seats (18-18) with a majority of the popular votes, the UNC obtaining 279,002 and the PNM (People’s National Movement) 259,075 of popular votes with a majority of 18,927. The allegation that Mr Manning and I agreed that we would abide by the decision of the President could not confer upon him the power to act outside the Constitution and the basic principles of democracy which is rule of the majority. We had no power to confer upon him the freedom to violate the democratic principles and precedents of the system. His action was illegal and in total conflict with the established principles of democracy. At the time I was advised to take the matter to court for a declaration that the President acted illegally and contrary to the established principles of democracy as stated in our Constitution. I refused to do so since I had no desire to be remembered as a person who was hungry for power. I do not regret that decision.
If so, what would you suggest in terms of constitutional reform, to be the future of the Presidency?
As I said earlier, the President should be elected by the entire electorate on the basis of one man-one vote, and be designated the head of the Executive arm of the State. The Prime Minister would be elected by a system of proportional representation and become the Head of Parliament with the law-making responsibility of the State. The judiciary should be totally independent and free from the influence of the other two entities.
What will be different in your approach to being a Prime Minister in a country now with a much larger migrant population of Venezuelans and Chinese that are different to other Caricom nationals?
A large population is not necessarily a bad thing. Singapore has a population of 5.6 million living on a land space of 710 square kilometres as compared with T&T with a population of 1,411,386 living on a land space of 4768 square kilometres. Yet in Singapore there is no housing shortage, there is little or no unemployment, crime is minimal, the public utilities are functioning efficiently, and the citizens are happy.
RACE
With invaluable perspective as a former prime minister, and a long-serving politician, how would you describe yourself in March 2023? Asian Caribbean? Indo-Trinidadian? Are any of these labels necessary? If so, why?
Generally, I would describe myself as Trinbagonian. Specifically, I would describe myself as Trinidadian. I am of the view that the labels referred to by you can have a tendency to divide instead of unite.
What was the most heart-breaking part of the struggle towards national unity?
The break-up of the NAR (National Alliance for Reconstruction).
David Rudder says “how we party is not how we vote”. You have been an eyewitness and a catalyst of our evolution as a society. Where are we now, outside of the framework of the political parties?
Rudder is correct. The results of the 2001 general election indicate that we had begun to break that pattern. However, the election results thereafter would indicate that we have returned to the words of the bard.
Why then do we appear to be gullible to the race-votes? Why does that exist after the bridges you built?
It may be that the undemocratic decision of Robinson in the 2001 election deadlock broke the spirit of the people that things can now change.
Are you satisfied with how the Equal Opportunity Commission has functioned?
No, I am not. The object of creating that institution was to ensure that everyone in the society, particularly the poor and the powerless, would find redress if discriminated against. This institution, like most other institutions in the country, has virtually collapsed. I am satisfied that the reason for this tragedy has been the power of the Government, directly and/or indirectly to influence the selection of personnel and the allocation of funds.
Could Trinidad and Tobago’s government-to-government relationship with Guyana have been in a better place? How has the politics of race affected the relationship between the countries? Can you please give a historical perspective of your role, and an analysis of our relations with Guyana?
I do not think that the callous manner in which Guyanese nationals were treated in Trinidad during the latter’s oil boom has, by and large, influenced the relations between our country and Guyana. Countries generally act in their own interest. My relationship with Guyana began with Cheddi Jagan who, like myself, got involved in the struggle for a better life for workers generally, and sugar workers in particular. We often rendered mutual assistance to one another in those struggles. I had great respect for his honesty and integrity. We eventually became Leader of the Opposition in our respective Parliaments. We eventually became very good friends.
CRIME
In what way has politics engendered crime?
Criminal activities are of several kinds and can stem from a variety of causes. A great amount of the sensational crimes in our country such as murders, kidnapping, robberies, larceny , house invasions which have invaded the society can be traced back to the dependency syndrome created by previous governments in order to secure votes when the country was swimming in oil and “money was no problem.” A large section of the population was made to survive on Government largesse, and handouts. There was no need to acquire the skills required to earn an honest living. That syndrome continued for many years in which parents who had many children who are now adults with no self-sustaining skills and no money to sustain the life of themselves and their children. It is unreasonable to expect a person to sit down and listen to the cry of their children for food which will burst like thunder in his/her ears and do nothing about. Without skills the answer is obvious.
Who has the power on the National Security Council (NSC) and can make a difference?
The National Security Council is chaired by the Prime Minister and is attended by the Minister of National Security and such other persons as are invited to attend by the Prime Minister. The power of the National Security Council is that of the Prime Minister who acts through the Minister of National Security.
As a former chairman of the NSC, you are expected to have insight into crime trends at the time of your leadership in government. What went wrong in the time between then and now?
When I assumed the office of Prime Minister and Minister of National Security the murder statistics were as follows:
1994-143; 1995-132; 1996-105; 1997-101; 1998-98; 1999-93; 2000-118; 2001-151; 2002-117; 2003-229
The number of murders has been increasing since that date and in 2022 exceeded 600.
Your government brought back the death penalty and executed Dole Chadee and part of his gang. People usually speculate that it made no difference. What was the impact? And do you think the death penalty is needed now?
Let me first clarify the statement that my Government brought back the death penalty. The death penalty was never abolished. Dole Chadee and his gang were executed in accordance with the law for the murder of an entire family. Although I am against the death penalty it was our duty to act in accordance with the law. We must find other means of dealing with crime as a whole.
Was 1986 the first year that crime became an issue on political platforms?
No. Under previous regimes crime has always been a matter of great importance in T&T. In fact, the main issue in our 1995 political campaign was the issue of crime. We devoted the resources and systems required to deal with this problem and succeeded in bringing murders to the lowest it had been in 20 years.
Are we therefore using it as a platform now, to the extent that it becomes a detriment to other issues?
There are, and has been, many social and other problems facing the people in T&T. The ones of the greatest concern to the population will always capture the headlines.
From your perspective what is the best possible approach to containing crime.
The first step in trying to solve the present problems of crime is to honestly and fearlessly confront the causes that led to this situation. There seems to be a mortal fear among some sections of the population to face up to the answer of the question of a former president of the Republic who asked: “How the FRANCE did we get here?” I am sure she would have preferred to use another word but her elegance and charming disposition prevented her from so doing..
Yasin Abu Bakr has passed away. Can you share your thoughts about him as a Trinidadian, and his role in your politics? What do you think is his legacy?
He was a very enigmatic character. One cannot be sure of the causes he pursued nor the method for achieving same. Sometimes it was religious, sometimes social, sometimes political.