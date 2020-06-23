As calls continue for the removal of the statue of Christopher Columbus and the renaming of Columbus Square in Port of Spain, one group is warning against “erasing history”.
Citizens for Conservation (CFC) president Rudylynn Roberts says historical monuments are symbols of norms and values of a particular time and must be placed in historical context.
Roberts’s comments come one week after the statue was defaced and vandalised amidst calls to remove monuments to Trinidad and Tobago’s colonial past.
Several prominent voices have spoken up in favour of removing the statue, including activist Pearl Eintou Springer; Sharlan Bailey, son the late calypso icon Shadow; Shabaka Kambon, leader of the The Cross Rhodes Freedom Project, as well as the First Peoples community.
A petition, amassing over 8,000 signatures, has been delivered to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez calling for the statue to be taken down.
Other prominent personalities, including former prime minister Basdeo Panday and Spanish Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, Javier Carbajosa, have advised against removing the statue, saying it would be tantamount to wiping out a part of history.
Airbrushing history
In a statement on Monday, Roberts questioned whether historical monuments should be judged by modern standards and morals and whether the removal of the statue would have any tangible effect.
“Would simply the removal have any effect at all on inequalities of race, class or gender?” she asked.
“Reconsidering monuments is already in historical practice. Brunswick Square was renamed Woodford Square. Marine Square was renamed Independence Square and so on. Is this airbrushing history by removing visual reminders of events and history as if they did not exist?”
Roberts said removing some monuments would effectively erase infamous crimes from the memories of future generations.
“The Germans have concentration camps as museums and the Jews have monuments to the Holocaust all over the world. The idea is that people must never forget lest history is repeated. These monuments are used as teaching tools,” she reasoned.
She also questioned whether all memorabilia that is considered insulting to groups of people should be removed.
“How far do we take this? What about public religious symbols? Should the Archbishop not display a crèche at Christmas time because it offends an atheist?” she asked.
She however said knowing one’s history is separate from tributes to individuals which should be treated with great sensitivity.
“Characters represented in statues, building and street names should be persons whose deeds and thoughts, actions and legacies should be celebrated.
“This suggests that in every generation we should re-evaluate our heroes and determine if they are still relevant.
“Perhaps the idea that public places should only be named for people who have contributed universal value to our nation’s history should be considered. Or find some other way to laud heroes like a sculpture garden where the explanations can be given regarding the person’s contribution to society.”
Opening up discussion
Roberts added that there must be a re-evaluation of what is taught to children in schools.
“History was always written to glorify the conqueror. We respectfully suggest that our tertiary institutions invest in scholarships for research to redo the textbooks to tell the full story of our history and that we teach history at all levels.
“Statues and memorabilia removed from public spaces could be teaching points if they are placed in museums, side-by-side with documents and first-person accounts from the era.
“We can begin with showing students and visitors the way Columbus was lionised in a history textbook and also tell the story from the perspective of The First Peoples. In doing so, we can open up discussion, gain further knowledge and make our places and collections relevant and responsive to increasingly diverse audiences,” she said.
Roberts said the CFC will continue to work with the National Trust to ensure that the real story of T&T’s history can be passed on to future generations.