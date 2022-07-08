Consider law to stop scrap iron sales

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has asked the Attorney General to consider drafting legislation to prevent the sale of used metals (scrap iron) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said: “As a matter of national security, I have asked the Attorney General to consider whether we should not from here on and for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago.
“Because it appears as though there are persons in our society, and I hope that it is not that they have a right to do so, there are persons in our society who are now taking the position that they do not care who they harm but they make a living by destroying our infrastructure to be able to market these materials from which the infrastructure is made.
“And (they are) picking up manhole covers... doesn’t matter if you fall in the hole and break your neck or kill your child or wife... manhole covers, they selling that. Cable, they cutting the cable... now they cutting the water lines and it does not matter how many hundreds or thousands of persons are inconvenienced or hurt. But that market is now thriving. I have asked the Attorney General to look at it, to see what is available to the Government so that they could try and protect the population from this kind of behaviour,” he said.