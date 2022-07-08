Consider law to stop scrap iron sales

Keith Rowley_____use

A MATTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gesticulates during yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has asked the Attorney General to consider drafting legislation to prevent the sale of used metals (scrap iron) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said: “As a matter of national security, I have asked the Attorney General to consider whether we should not from here on and for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago.

“Because it appears as though there are persons in our society, and I hope that it is not that they have a right to do so, there are persons in our society who are now taking the position that they do not care who they harm but they make a living by destroying our infrastructure to be able to market these materials from which the infrastructure is made.

“And (they are) picking up manhole covers... doesn’t matter if you fall in the hole and break your neck or kill your child or wife... manhole covers, they selling that. Cable, they cutting the cable... now they cutting the water lines and it does not matter how many hundreds or thousands of persons are inconvenienced or hurt. But that market is now thriving. I have asked the Attorney General to look at it, to see what is available to the Government so that they could try and protect the population from this kind of behaviour,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandays return to court in Piarco case

Pandays return to court in Piarco case

ATTORNEYS representing former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, along with former minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh have asked the court to discharge their clients on charges arising out of alleged corruption in the Piarco airport project.

The offences were alleged to have taken place while the United National Congress (UNC), under Panday, was in government between 1995 and 2000.

Who killed my son and why?

Who killed my son and why?

A Princes Town mother held on to her son’s casket on Tuesday and screamed for someone to explain why her 18-year-old child was murdered two weeks ago.

As the gospel music played softly in the background, Sindy Nazrudeen made this tearful appeal to acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob: “I am so confused. This child did not deserve this. Find the person who killed my son. Ask them why they did it. I need to know that. I cannot rest until I know why.”

Consider law to stop scrap iron sales

Consider law to stop scrap iron sales

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has asked the Attorney General to consider drafting legislation to prevent the sale of used metals (scrap iron) in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet news conference yesterday, Rowley said: “As a matter of national security, I have asked the Attorney General to consider whether we should not from here on and for some restricted period of time, prevent the marketing of used metals in Trinidad and Tobago.

British PM resigns

British PM resigns

There are lessons to be learnt in Trinidad and Toba­go from the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to political analysts Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, Dr Hamid Ghany and Mukesh Basdeo, the tenets of integrity and honesty in poli­tical life are utmost impor­tant.

Johnson, the UK’s prime minister since 2019, resigned yesterday.

'WE DON'T HAVE NOTHING'

'WE DON'T HAVE NOTHING'

“The police didn’t kill them, yuh know. To me, they murder them. That is execution. They were children and they executed them.”

This was the lament of Nicole Richards, mother of Fabien Richards, 21, as she stood yesterday at the corner of Chacon Street and Independence Square in Port of Spain, where her son was killed on Saturday morning.

Recommended for you