Construction workers to get Govt grant

Construction workers who have gone without an income due to public health regulations can now receive government assistance.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has said all affected workers can apply for an Income Support Grant (ISG) via the ministry.
In an advertisement yesterday, the ministry explained, “This grant targets persons who are full-time construction workers and have lost their income on or after May 1st 2021, in accordance with Public Health Regulations—Legal Notices #124 and 131.”
The grant is up to a maximum of $1,500.
Persons who lost their income from May 1 will receive $1,500 while those who lost their income from May 8 will receive $1,000.
It added that only persons without an NIS number should apply for the grant.
Under the public health regulations, the construction sector was removed from the list of essential services allowed to operate during the pandemic and present state of emergency.
The ministry also said only persons who are currently unemployed can apply and must show evidence of this through a letter from their employer.
For persons who are self-employed, the ministry said the application must be accompanied by a recommendation.
“Persons are required to include a completed ‘Client reference letter’ together with a copy of their client’s ID,” the ministry stated.
However, construction workers who would have previously applied for relief under Phase II of the Covid-19 Income Support (2021) need not reapply.
The ministry promised that workers will be given support to cover the months of May and June of their unemployment period.
Be warned that all false and misleading information contained in the application will be reported to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the ministry said.