THE Salvation Army of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday evening jump-started its 2019 Christmas Kettle and Mail Appeal drive with a $50,000 contribution from the Coosal’s Group of Companies.
Speaking at the launch at MovieTowne, Audrey Jeffers Highway in Port of Spain, Coosal’s chairman Sieunarine Coosal urged corporate Trinidad and Tobago to do the same.
He said even though the Salvation Army is recognised at Christmas, its work takes place throughout the year and “we urge you to support not only during November and December”.
He said: “Continued goodwill is essential to the campaign’s success and the monetary contributions are an enormous help but critically important is the transformative process in the lives of those persons well deserving of these efforts.”
Coosal said proceeds from of the appeal will be used to pack and distribute food parcels to needy families as well as care packages to hospitals, infirmaries and children’s homes.
He called on citizens to donate as well.
“We truly need your full support, we need your commitment so let the spirit of humanity continue to shine,” he said.
One of the Salvation Army’s patrons, Zalayhar Hassanali, said the organisation was among the first to respond after natural disasters.
She said with just a few people, the Salvation Army does a lot.
She said from yesterday, its familiar red kettles would be showing up throughout the country.