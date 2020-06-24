A police corporal who criticised Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has been forbidden from entering the Police Academy in St James.
A notice to this effect has been sent to all heads of department at the academy to ensure Cpl Trim is kept out.
“This action is being undertaken to facilitate an investigation involving serious breaches of academy policies committed by Cpl Trim which occurred at approximately 9.30 p.m. on Friday, June 12, on the Barracks Square involving trainees who are currently undergoing their General Policing Level II training programme at the Police Academy,” the notice read.
It was noted that the restrictions did not apply to any of the other departments which share the academy compound, including the Guard and Emergency Branch, the Transport and Telecom Branch, the Emergency Response Patrol Department and Command Centre, and the Armoury.
“All heads of departments under the academy’s remit are to ensure the requirements of this notice [are] strictly adhered to,” it read.
It was signed by the Superintendent of Police Academy. The notice did not explain why the officer was being banned.
Asked for comment last night, Griffith said: “It is a confidential matter. Unfortunately, it has been leaked. I can verify the correspondence as being authentic, but would not be able to comment further.”
‘Orange head’
The Express was told an investigation had been launched, in part, due to Trim’s public comments on Griffith and the Police Service, as well as an incident which allegedly happened at the academy the following day.
In a social media post on June 11, the officer noted he was “seeing the finishing line” of over 30 years of service.
And while he said he was grateful for his tenure, and urged those he taught to always do the right thing, and to do their best. He spoke on two topics of interest, namely comments for leaders and actions from leaders.
“Our Commissioner of Police must realise that his office dictates and requires a disposition of statesmanship. For what our leaders display, at times following takes place.
“Whilst he is entitled to his Facebook page, he must understand that his disposition will at all times be seriously challenged. This open responses to pettiness is demoralising a lot of minds who are not courageous and fear criticism if heard. How on earth are we to stand and not say it’s time to stop and really see about us, whilst he verbally battling post such as ‘Toppy out there’ by responding in name calling ‘orange head and who didn’t use peroxide’ on Facebook? Our institution, seems to be imploding with issues of importance being neglected,” the post read.
The post stated it was “time for him to go if the commissioner continued this “somewhat personal practice”.
Institutional pains
Trim was also critical of how officers were promoted in the organisation.
“Guys look how many of you have qualified by way of exams over the years, but was there any Promotional Advisory Board (PAB) giving you an opportunity to elevate? They hold to some merit list that there donkey years, whilst you wonder what’s going on?
“I employ you to ask, just ask, what are you paying the Social Welfare Association to do? Is it only to negotiate salary?” the post asked.
The post also noted the TTPS should not be bragging that homicides were “lower than last year” when that difference was only by a few—a fact which was helped only by the stay-at-home order in place to combat Covid-19.
“That’s nothing to boast and brag about whilst you have one of your executive officers, allegedly in breach of regulations as it relates to receiving solicitation,” the post stated.
The post also went on to criticise the commissioner wanting to take action against officers who were accused of wrongdoing.
“You are boasting of taking actions against officers who are innocent until proven guilty of the lower rank. Justice must be transparent and balanced. Everyone at this point in time it’s alleged.
“So, please there’s no need to play politics and copy the American style and tyrannically impose it on us. Many officers are into law and is aware of what should be. The American system will speak for itself because it suits them and they pay for their mistakes we never hear of. If your powers that have been conferred upon you dictates your choice so be it. But at times covertly, an operation is very successful given its potency,” the post read.
It ended with a simple line, explaining the officer meant no disrespect, but was simply questioning the system in place. “Where is our leadership? Where is our role models? No disrespect, it’s just a voice amongst us, on behalf of us, crying of institutional pains.”