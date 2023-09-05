AN off-duty police officer who attempted to part a bar fight in Curepe was beaten and stabbed at about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of Bobby’s Bar in Curepe.
The Express was told that the officer was at the bar having a beer when he observed two Venezuelan nationals behaving in a disruptive manner.
The two men were shouting and breaking beer bottles on the ground.
Even though he was off duty, the officer, who is attached to La Horquetta Police Station, attempted to quell the situation.
However, the two men became enraged, grabbed beer bottles and attacked the officer, breaking the bottles on his head, and attempted to stab him.
Patrons at the bar intervened and detained the two suspects.
The police were notified, and a team of officers led by Cpl Lawrence, PC Baksh, and PC LaRode, responded.
The injured officer was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated.
The two suspects, aged 30 and 31, from Montrose, were detained while walking towards the Eastern Main Road.