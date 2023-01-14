Cop bitten by pitbull during raid

POLICE Constable Smith, who is best known for his appearances on the Beyond the Tape programme on TV6, had to seek medical treatment on Thursday afternoon after he was bitten by a pitbull.

The officer was part of a police operation that saw officers execute a search warrant at a home along Cherry Drive off Farm Road in St Joseph at about 4.10 p.m. on Thursday.

While in the yard, PC Smith was attacked by a white and brown pitbull.

The dog jumped on him and began to ferociously bite his right leg. Another officer, PC Mc Intyre, on seeing that PC Smith’s life was in immediate danger and in keeping with the TTPS “Use of Force” policy, fired at the dog.

The dog then ran away.

Checks were made in the area for the animal, however, it could not be located.

PC Smith was then conveyed to the St Joseph Health Centre where he was treated.

A medical certificate along with a prescription was obtained on his behalf.

