A police officer with 17-years of service has been charged with the offence of negligence after he lost his firearm.
The officer, PC Joel Yarde, appeared before Arima Magistrate Cheron Raphael yesterday, where the charge was read against him.
The charge was laid by Cpl Garvin Bissessar.
After submissions to the court, bail was granted at $30,000, and the matter was adjourned to October 9.
Police said that on March 29, the officer left his personal firearm - a Glock pistol with 17 rounds of ammunition - in his vehicle which was parked along the Golden Grove Road, Arouca, and went into a grocery.
When he returned to the car, the vehicle had been broken into and his firearm, along with other items of value, were mising.
The Professional Standards Bureau, under the supervision of ACP Tooteram Dookhie, Sup Anthony Remy, Insp Sheridon Hill, and Cpl Kelvin Marcano, conducted inquiries into this matter.
After consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC, advice was given to charge PC Yarde for the offence of negligence in breach of the Firearm Act Chapter 16:01.
PC Yarde was arrested by virtue of a warrant and prosecuted for the offence.