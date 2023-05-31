Triston Williams

severe injuries:

PC Triston Williams

A police officer died in a crash on the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway, near Barataria, yesterday morning.

Around 6.15 a.m., PC Triston Williams was heading east when his Nissan Tiida motor car veered off the road and broadsided a utility pole.

The force of the impact split the car in two.

Williams, 26, suffered severe injuries in the accident.

Both legs, the Express was told, were severed.

He was taken alive from the vehicle by respon­ding firefighters and paramedics, but died soon after.

Williams was attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force.

Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Big turnout for Kisseh’s funeral

Big turnout for Kisseh’s funeral

The mother of Kisseh Lendor, a 37-year-old mechanic, who was killed in Chaguanas by CID officers two weeks ago, on Monday called for the community to pray for police officers.

Cop dies in crash: car splits in two

Cop dies in crash: car splits in two

A police officer died in a crash on the Churchill-­Roosevelt Highway, near Barataria, yesterday morning.

Around 6.15 a.m., PC Triston Williams was heading east when his Nissan Tiida motor car veered off the road and broadsided a utility pole.

The force of the impact split the car in two.

FIX CONSTITUTION

FIX CONSTITUTION

This was how High Court judge Frank Seepersad described Trinidad and Tobago yesterday.

But citizens cannot pretend that everything is well in the country as changes are needed. Speaking at the Citizen ONE Foundation’s annual Heritage and Leadership Conference Breakfast Fellowship at the Passage to Asia Restaurant in Chaguanas, he submitted that a reform of the Constitution would be a pivotal moment to the process of unity.

Call for probe at Heliport

Call for probe at Heliport

Police have confirmed that the Venezuelan woman who “left” the Coast Guard-manned immigration station at the Heliport in Chaguaramas three weeks ago, after reporting that she was sexually abused there, has been found.

Recognise Hindu leaders who refused to surrender

Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary-general, Vijay Maharaj, says the time had come to recognise Hindu leaders who refused to surrender to the “masters and converters” and held their culture and values together.

Recommended for you