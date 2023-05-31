Cop dies in crash: car splits in two

A police officer died in a crash on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, near Barataria, yesterday morning.
Around 6.15 a.m., PC Triston Williams was heading east when his Nissan Tiida motor car veered off the road and broadsided a utility pole.
The force of the impact split the car in two.
Williams, 26, suffered severe injuries in the accident.
Both legs, the Express was told, were severed.
He was taken alive from the vehicle by responding firefighters and paramedics, but died soon after.
Williams was attached to the Inter-Agency Task Force.
Port of Spain police are continuing enquiries.