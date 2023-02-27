CoP Erla in JSC ‘hot seat’ today

Erla Harewood Christopher

AFTER blanking her first invitation to appear before the Parliament’s Joint Select Committee (JSC) on National Security, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is expected to be present today at the committee’s meeting.

JSC chairman Keith Scotland, in a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, confirmed that the top cop will not disappoint and she will be ready and present to field questions.

“Yes, happily, there has been (confirmation). I have no reason to doubt her reasons given for her non-attendance on the last occasion, I am very happy and encouraged that she’s coming tomorrow (today),” said Scotland.

A press release from the Parliament stated that the JSC will meet at 2 p.m. at the Linda Baboolal Meeting Room, Cabildo Building, Parliamentary Complex, Port of Spain.

The committee will convene its second public hearing “Evidence Session with the Commissioner of Police to gain an understanding of the anti-crime strategies implemented by the TTPS to address criminal activity in Trinidad and Tobago”.

Top cop cops out

On February 8, 2023, Harewood-Christopher did not attend the JSC and sent representatives in her place as she was attending to “urgent and critical” matters of national security.

The top cop had then confirmed her attendance before the committee and the Parliament’s communication team had indicated to the media that Christopher would be in attendance and would also field questions from the media.

Scotland was the first to express his dismay over the commissioner’s non-attendance.

The committee, he said, wanted to hear from the commissioner and had set its work out on that pathway, having sent out the invitation to her.

He stressed the “crucial significance” for the commissioner to attend the committee’s next meeting, not just for the JSC, but for the country at large.

Scotland expressed that the commissioner would again be invited to attend a second meeting.

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial had also expressed disappointment and noted that a letter from herself and Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal would have prompted the invitation to the commissioner to come before the JSC.

Today, the commissioner will be in the hot seat fielding questions about crime including the murder rate.

Last year, 2022, the country recorded the highest murder toll in its history with 606 murders.

