police officer

It’s the law: A police officer issues a ticket yesterday on Independence Square, Port of Spain, to a pedestrian for not adhering to Covid-19 regulations. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

A police constable attached to the Port of Spain Division has been ticketed for failing to wear a face covering in public, contrary to the current regulations of the Public Health Ordinance.

The instruction to charge the officer came directly from Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

“We are here to lead by example. We are here to ensure that everyone adheres to the regulations. We cannot be seen breaching the said regulations,” Griffith said.

The officer was on duty in downtown Port of Spain yesterday with other officers, when he was observed by senior officers not wearing a mask.

Griffith also ordered an enquiry into why the officer was carrying a sophisticated weapon in public without the “POLICE” insignia on his clothing.

People gathering

outside bars

In a news release yesterday, Griffith urged citizens to be responsible and logical.

“There is a reason why persons are not allowed in the bars because you are trying to avoid close proximity to other persons. But if 50 persons are not allowed in a bar but the 50 persons instead go outside on the pavement, it poses a greater risk and health factor to you and others because you are now converging in a much tighter space than in the bar. The law was made to stop people from being in the bar but by you going on the outside, is making it even worse.

“It gives me no pleasure to try to enforce these laws and to cause persons to lose $1,000. So all I ask persons is just to adhere to the regulations. I am going to intensify it. It will include a 180 (degree) about-turn to what took place at the beaches last weekend. I have comprehensive operational plans throughout the beaches, especially at Maracas where I was informed that persons were coming out of the water and sitting on the beach without masks. Persons would be given tickets. If they say that it is too hot, that unfortunately is not going to be an excuse to be used, then you should stay at home. Persons who are not in the water will be given tickets if they are on the beach without their masks,” Griffith said.

