CoP Griffith approval rating 80% compared to 59% for TTPS

MADHO Ramkissoon had the face that everyone knew but no one ­actually ever saw.

He lived at Hardbargain, Williamsville, but from Monday to Saturday he might be seen at Marabella, San Fernando, or even Princes Town in line at a Play Whe booth, checking his cash and tickets, and playing a “mark”.

Madho loved his belly too, and in between the “mark” playing at 1.30 p.m. and 6 p.m., he might be seen buying or “hust­ling” a meal, or eating.

Madho would have turned 65 years old this coming August, distinguished as a milestone birthday for anyone. But one of the defining moments of his life occurred more than 50 years ago.