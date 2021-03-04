CoP Griffith approval rating 80% compared to 59% for TTPS

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has an approval rating of 80 per cent, compared with 59 per cent for the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
The poll also found that the visibility of officers was the highest-rated of five variables tested which included the police officers’ responsiveness, competency, courtesy, and professionalism.
Police officers’ responsiveness was the lowest-rated characteristic.
These are among the results of a poll commissioned by the TTPS this year conducted by international research consultant Akilah Procope.
The results of the poll were presented yesterday by Research Consultant Keel County, with the support of Snr Supt Wayne Mystar, at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
However, while Griffith said he was pleased to see the numbers, he wished he could have switched them.
“If there was one thing that I wish that I can change, it has to do with the approval rating for the TTPS when compared with the approval rating to the Commissioner of Police (CoP). In the blink of an eye, I would gladly switch places. That 80 per cent approval rating for the COP, if it is that can transfer to that of the TTPS, and I’m the one who got the 59 per cent, I would prefer that. I say this because, this is not about an individual. The importance of this (poll) is to ensure that the TTPS can continue to develop.
He said crime statistics last year had the highest reduction in about 30 years, “but that means very little if the perception, and fear of crime, is still there...if there is not a degree of trust and confidence in the TTPS”.
However, even with a 59 per cent approval rating for the TTPS, Griffith said he was still proud of his organisation. He noted that in many parts of the world, approval ratings ranged between 14 per cent and 25 per cent — a range that even the TTPS fell into before his tenure begun.
“So, to go from 14 per cent and 25 per cent to 59 per cent... it shows we are doing better. We have made mistakes and will continue to make mistakes, but we will learn from our mistakes and that is the reason we have these polls. But if it is that I can actually assist in getting the TTPS to reach that 80 per cent, and it may admittedly be asking a lot, but I would wish I could help the organisation as a whole attain such a percentage,” Griffith said.
High visibility
When asked why he polled so high, as opposed to his organisation, Griffith initially joked it was because of his “good looks”.
However, he then summarised that it may be due to persons viewing differences between individuals and organisations.
“You will see such disparity even in politics where there may be a greater degree of support for a political leader than for the party, or vice versa. So there will always be that difference. My type of leadership, it is not about me. It is to see how I can build my team. That’s why I will continue to fight and support those under my command, especially if wrongfully accused or attacked. But in the same manner, I will clean up the TTPS. Never before have we seen the number of police officers suspended or charged for criminal offences – with 130 such persons over the last two years,” Griffith said.
In summary, Griffith received positive impressions from the public, with his current approval rating being 80 per cent. He did particularly well in the poll’s categories for Leadership, Accessibility, Integrity and Command Presence, with scores of 75 per cent or higher.
The data shows that over three-quarter of the persons polled agreed that the Commissioner displayed Personal Integrity (79 per cent) and Commands Presence (76 per cent). Those aged 55 and over were especially in agreement while those under 34 were more likely to disagree
Most of the respondents believed that Griffith was a highly “visible” commissioner, with approximately nine in 10 persons — 88 per cent — agreeing that there was a lot, or a great deal of visibility from the current Commissioner of Police as opposed to previous commissioners. The highest agreement came from persons in the 55 to 64 age group where 96 per cent perceived that the Commissioner had a lot of visibility.
Leadership and crime reduction
An estimated 70 per cent of the respondents also believed that the reduction in crime in this country was directly contributed to Griffith’s leadership of the TTPS.
The establishment of the Gender-Based Violence Unit is strongly believed to add value to the fight against gender-based violence this country with an estimated 80 per cent of respondents affirming this.
This is especially true for persons in the 55 to 64 age groups with agreement of 89 per cent.
The data goes on to reveal that, 69 per cent of the persons polled, almost seven in ten, agree that in the last 12 months, Griffith’s leadership contributed to a reduction in crime.
Agreement is especially true for persons over 45 years old, who polled at 75 per cent and the agreement is higher as the age groups advance.
Alternatively, 31 per cent or three in ten persons disagreed with the statement, in particular those in the 18-24 age group where four in ten persons disagreed.
The poll was done between January 23 and 30, 2021 with a random sample of 1,341 adults from throughout the country. A mixed approach of data collection was done where the respondents (persons polled) were contacted over their cell phones and landlines or asked to complete an online survey that was promoted on social media. The sample frame from those contacted via phones was generated via the intervention of the Central Statistical Office.