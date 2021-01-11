A POLICE constable is expected to be charged this week with raping a 22-year-old woman in Arouca.
Police said that around 2.30 p.m. on January 6 the woman was walking along a street in the Pine Ridge, Arouca, area when a blue car stopped near her.
The driver/constable opened the front passenger door, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to get in or else he would shoot her.
The woman became afraid and got into the car, police said.
He then took her to a lonely road near the Double Palm Hotel, Arouca, where he assaulted her, following which he dropped her off at Singh Street, Arouca, it is alleged.
Someone noticed the woman and after speaking with her an ambulance was called, which took her to the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital where an examination concluded that she had been assaulted.
Officers of the Arouca CID later interviewed her and recorded a statement about what had happened.
The next day around 5 a.m. the 35-year-old constable was arrested at his home at the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) housing development in Arouca.
Police said the raiding party included officers from the Arouca CID, Northern Division Task Force, Northern Division Crime Scene Unit and the Cybercrime Unit.
The constable was being questioned up to last night.
The TTPS’ Professional Standards Bureau is also investigating the incident, while the Police Complaints Authority says it is monitoring it.