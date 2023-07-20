Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher has dismissed allegations made yesterday by Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was ordered to investigate the Assembly.
At a news conference yesterday afternoon at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, Harewood-Christopher categorically denied Augustine’s allegations, which included that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had given her a directive to investigate the Assembly with the intention of dismantling the THA.
“I wish to categorically deny that I took any directive from the Prime Minister or that the TTPS, in pursuing this investigation, was motivated, instructed or directed in any way, as is being alleged by the Chief Secretary,” Harewood-Christopher said.
She described Augustine’s allegations as “serious” which questioned the integrity of the TTPS as an organisation, and had the potential for adverse impacts on law enforcement in this country.
On the contrary, she said the TTPS acted on its own deliberate judgment and in accordance with the laws of Trinidad and Tobago in the execution of its functions in relation to the matter being investigated.
“In the face of these allegations, I wish to assure all citizens that I have the assurance of the officers involved, and I am satisfied that the police have acted properly and independently in this matter and in accordance with our usual practices,” the Commissioner said.
She also assured that the TTPS would resist any attempts for it to be motivated or intimidated by “political considerations”, and she assured the ongoing investigation will be continued in a “professional and lawful manner to its conclusion”.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Curt Simon, who was also present at the press briefing, supported the statements of the Commissioner, along with the lead investigator in the matter, ACP Wendell Lucas.
Harewood-Christopher also noted that as of late yesterday, she had yet to receive letters that Augustine indicated yesterday he had written and sent to her office.
The Commissioner also said she was aware the TTPS would be the target of politicians during the upcoming local government election. However, she assured this would not affect the operations of the organisation.
Vetting nothing new
The Commissioner also briefly responded to questions posed by the media on the issue of “vetting” of police officers for special units, as recently disclosed by the Prime Minister.
“I want the national community to understand that vetting officers is nothing new. We have implemented vetting and polygraphing of our officers to go into any specialised section (of the TTPS). We have even reached the point where we will be vetting our officers even at our operational centres,” Harewood-Christopher said.
On Tuesday, following criticisms of broad-brushing police officers as corrupt, the Prime Minister said when he announced the plan to establish a vetted unit to ensure that there were fewer corrupt police officers, he spoke specifically about the challenges that police officers face, the very good job that they are doing and the dangers they put themselves in to protect the population, as well as the Government’s support for the work that they do.
He said the accusation that he was broad-brushing was really because some people were uncomfortable about the facts and the truth.
He, too, noted that the Government’s plan to establish a vetted unit within the TTPS is nothing new, and cited the SAUTT (Special Anti-Crime Unit of Trinidad and Tobago) as an example of how it has been applied in the past.